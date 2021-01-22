LITTLE WARS & FALLING STARS to Stream in February

Little Wars and Falling Stars, two new works from the UK, will stream on Broadway On Demand, the theatre-focused streaming platform, beginning February 1st, 2021.

Multi-award-winning stage and screen actress Juliet Stevenson (Truly, Madly, Deeply, Royal Court's Death and the Maiden) leads an all-star female cast in this streamed production of Steven Carl McCasland's dinner party drama, Little Wars. Joining Stevenson are Linda Bassett (Call the Midwife and the NY productions of Caryl Churchill's Serious Money and Escaped Alone) Debbie Chazen, Natasha Karp, Catherine Russell, Sarah Solemani and Olivier-recipient Sophie Thompson (Present Laughter, Donmar Warehouse's Company).

Bringing together six exceptional women, Little Wars unites literary lionesses Gertrude Stein (Bassett), her girlfriend Alice B. Toklas (Russell), Dorothy Parker (Chazen), Lillian Hellman (Stevenson) and Agatha Christie (Thompson) with anti-fascist freedom fighter Muriel Gardiner (Solemani), in the most-fantastical, what-if dinner party imaginable. Tensions are high and secrecy hangs in the air, and with libations flowing and the threat of World War II looming, the guests are close to the boiling point.

Steven Carl McCasland's Little Wars is directed by Hannah Chissick. The producers are Thomas Hopkins & Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media in association with Guy Chapman and Bailey Harris Kelly.

Little Wars begins streaming on February 1st and is available through February 14th, 2021, and can be purchased through www.broadwayondemand.com. Rental is only $9.95 and is good for 48 hours.

Falling Stars, a celebration of the golden era, is conceived and written by Peter Polycarpou, who is joined by Sally Ann Triplett (Finding Neverland, Broadway) in this new musical.

Falling Stars, set in an English antique shop, begins with the discovery of a lost songbook filled with the beautiful refrains of a bygone era. This entrancing production includes the earliest songs and forgotten melodies of composers who went on to become the most famous songwriters of the century. Capturing the spirit of the age, Polycarpou and Triplett serenade audiences with the music of Charlie Chaplin, Irving Berlin, Buddy De-Silva, Ray Henderson, Vincent Youmans, Carl Schraubstader, Arthur Freed and Meredith Wilson.

Peter Polycarpou makes the connection between this bygone era and the present day. Polycarpou reflects that Falling Stars "is a collection of songs written just after another pandemic-the influenza pandemic of 1918, which killed at least 30 million people worldwide. And why did the 1920's roar like they did? Because the music of The Charleston, The Tango and The Foxtrot were an escape from the awful social nightmare of the modern world. These songs are a reminder of a time when song writing was both a craft and a blessed escape." The score includes classics such as "Smile," "What'll I Do" and the catchy "Yes, We Have No Bananas."

Falling Stars is directed by Michael Strassen. The producers are Thomas Hopkins & Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media in association with Guy Chapman and Bailey Harris Kelly.

Falling Stars begins streaming on February 1st and is available through February 14th, 2021, and can be purchased through www.broadwayondemand.com. Rental is only $9.95 and is good for 48 hours.