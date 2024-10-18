LGBTQIA+ Arts and Youth Charity, Curious Arts, Comes to the Darlington Hippodrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LGBTQIA+ arts and youth charity, Curious Arts bring a day packed with free, fun, creative activities for the whole family at their upcoming Curious Takeover, landing at Darlington Hippodrome on Friday 1st November.

Following a highly successful event at the theatre last year where families across the North East were invited to celebrate, and take part in exciting creative activities; Curious Arts will be returning for a second year to build on their successful partnership as this year’s event will see even more colourful fun across the whole building.

The event will invite families and people of all ages to celebrate their individuality through a range of free creative activities led by LGBTQIA+ artists and inspired by the community’s culture and heritage. Including arts & crafts and workshops, inclusive storytimes with Pam the Dinner Lady, an Express Yourself dress-up station, rainbow face-painting and family-friendly lip sync battles with local drag artists.

Joyful celebrations of LGBTQIA+ culture and communities, Curious Arts’ Takeover events bring LGBTQIA+ representation and visibility to the forefront of museums, theatres, galleries, community and public spaces. Allowing visitors to experience their favourite cultural spaces in a whole new way as the building is taken over for the day.

To date, Curious Arts have taken over Dorman Museum in Middlesbrough, York Art Gallery, Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens, Tyne & Wear Metro (Nexus), Kirkleatham Museum, and Gosforth Civic Theatre in Newcastle, and are thrilled to be bringing their fun-packed event back for it’s second year at Darlington Hippodrome this November.

Creative Producer for Curious Arts, Lizzie Klotz said “We can’t wait to be back at Darlington Hippodrome this month. After last year's well attended and fantastically received event, it's so exciting to be back and bring new artist-led activities to the day. Inviting families to celebrate together, immerse themselves in creative fun and experience the theatre in a new light. Hope to see you there!”

Visitors to last year’s Takeover event described the day as "Colourful, inclusive and fun", "An excellent free family event", “Inspiring”, “Joyful”, and "A wonderful day out with the kids".

Heather Tarran-Jones, Programming & Development Director at Darlington Hippodrome, said:

“Last year’s Curious Takeover was a truly fabulous event, bringing together families from across Darlington for a joyful celebration of creativity and inclusion. It was wonderful to see so many new faces engaging with the theatre in such a vibrant and welcoming way. We're thrilled to be building on the success of last year’s event, and we can't wait to see even more families enjoy this colourful, free event that celebrates individuality.”

Curious Takeover at Darlington Hippodrome will run from 10am - 3pm on Friday 1st November 2024. Admission to the event is free with visitors being invited to drop in on the day and take part in a day of free creative activities.

Find out more about the event here: https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/whats-on/Curious-Takeover

