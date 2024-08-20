Kiri Pritchard-Mclean Brings PEACOCK To Basingstoke

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kiri Pritchard-McLean has announced the UK Tour of her brand new show, Peacock.

Kiri has had a busy few years. As well as hosting Live at the Apollo, fronting the Radio 4 panel show Best Medicine and starting a comedy school, she's become a foster parent. Didn't know that about her? Well, until now she hasn't been able to talk about it on stage, she hasn't even told the kids in her care that she's a comedian oh and she uses a different name - she's the Bruce Wayne of comedy but without the mansions.

However, this year something changed and after a couple of the eggiest gigs of her career in boardrooms to social workers, a show about becoming a foster carer has been signed off! So, come and join “Louise” as she lifts the lid on social workers, first aid training and what not to do when a vicar searches for you on YouTube.

“It's fantastic to see our foster carer, Kiri, positively promoting fostering during her UK tour. It will really help increase awareness of foster care, and challenge false perceptions around what it takes to be a foster carer. We hope that through Kiri candidly sharing her fostering journey, people will recognise skills and qualities in themselves and consider putting in an enquiry to foster,” Alastair Cope, Head of Foster Wales.

Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean is a multi-award winning comedian, satirist and writer. Her recent credits include hosting Live at the Apollo and appearances on Have I Got News For You, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, QI and Frankie Boyle's New World Order. She has a weekly show on BBC Radio Wales, and has hosted Newsjack, Loose Ends and The News Quiz and her Radio 4 panel show, Best Medicine, has recently been commissioned for a second series.

Kiri is co-creator and co-host of cult hit podcast All Killa No Filla, about serial killers that has a huge following worldwide. For the podcast Who Are You Wearing, Kiri chats to her guests about their experiences with fashion. She also co-hosts a comedy travel podcast, The Pod of Wales, with Esyllt Sears.

She is one fifth of the sketch group Tarot and a former winner of the Caroline Aherne Bursary. She has written and directed for The Old Vic and her BBC Radio Wales sitcom, The Learners has just been re-commissioned for a third time. In 2023 she made her screen directing debut for the BBC with Pobl Bachyn. Kiri has also written extensively across radio and was a writer on four series of The Russell Howard Hour.

During lockdown Kiri hosted Live From The Covid Arms, which was declared a cultural highlight of 2020 by The Telegraph. It was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest online pub and also raised over £150,000 for food banks and The Trussell Trust.

Venue: Old Vic BRISTOL

Dates: Sunday 1st September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0117 987 7877

Online: https://bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock

Venue: Georgian Theatre RICHMOND

Dates: Wednesday 4th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01748 825 252

Online: https://georgiantheatreroyal.savoysystems.co.uk/GeorgianTheatreRoyal.dll/WhatsOn?f=1550805

Venue: Arts Centre POCKLINGTON

Dates: Thursday 5th September

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01759 301 547

Online: https://pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/

Venue: City Varieties LEEDS

Dates: Friday 6th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0113 243 0808

Online: https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-2024/

Venue: Playhouse LIVERPOOL

Dates: Saturday 7th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0151 709 4776

Online: https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock

Venue: Òran Mór GLASGOW

Dates: Sunday 8th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0141 357 6200

Online: https://oran-mor.co.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/

Venue: Arts Centre SALISBURY

Dates: Wednesday 11th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01722 320 333

Online: https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock

Venue: The Point EASTLEIGH

Dates: Thursday 12th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 023 8065 2333

Online: https://www.thepointeastleigh.co.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock-sep-2024/

Venue: Corn Exchange DORCHESTER

Dates: Friday 13th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01305 266 926

Online: https://www.dorchesterarts.org.uk/2023/11/27/fri-13-september-peacock-kiri-pritchard-mclean/

Venue: Haymarket BASINGSTOKE

Dates: Saturday 14th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01256 844 244

Online: https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/whats-on/event/kiri-pritchard-mclean

Venue: Marine Theatre LYME REGIS

Dates: Wednesday 18th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01297 442394

Online: https://www.marinetheatre.com/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/

Venue: Brewhouse TAUNTON

Dates: Thursday 19th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01823 283 244

Online: https://www.tauntonbrewhouse.co.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/

Venue: Acorn Theatre PENZANCE

Dates: Friday 20th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01736 363 545

Online: https://www.theacornpenzance.com/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/

Venue: The Sherwell Centre PLYMOUTH

Dates: Saturday 21st September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01752 636700

Online: https://buytickets.at/comicalentertainment/1042188

Venue: Phoenix EXETER

Dates: Sunday 22nd September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01392 667 080

Online: https://exeterphoenix.org.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean/

Venue: Storyhouse CHESTER

Dates: Wednesday 25th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01244 409 113

Online: https://www.storyhouse.com/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/

Venue: The Exchange TWICKENHAM

Dates: Thursday 26th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0208 240 2399

Online: https://exchangetwickenham.co.uk/event/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/

Venue: Key Theatre PETERBOROUGH

Dates: Friday 27th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01733 852 992

Online: https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/event/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/

Venue: Hat Factory Arts Centre LUTON

Dates: Saturday 28th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01582 878 100

Online: https://www.culturetrust.com/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock

Venue: Royal Exchange MANCHESTER

Dates: Sunday 29th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0161 833 9833

Online: https://www.royalexchange.co.uk/event/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock

Venue: Mwldan CARDIGAN

Dates: Wednesday 2nd October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01239 621 200

Online: https://mwldan.co.uk/whatson/live-tm-tm-byw/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock-2024

Venue: Arts Centre PONTARDAWE

Dates: Thursday 3rd October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01792 863 722

Online: https://pontardaweartscentre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173651553

Venue: Lyric CARMARTHEN

Dates: Friday 4th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0345 226 3510

Online: https://carmarthenshiretheatres.ticketsolve.com/shows/873640846/events

Venue: Comedy Festival ABERYSTWYTH

Dates: Saturday 5th October

Time: 7.30pm

Online: https://abercomedyfest.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873656721

Venue: The Platform LINCOLN

Dates: Wednesday 9th October

Time: 7.00pm

Box Office: 01522 519999

Online: https://engineshed.co.uk/events/id/18512-kiri-pritchard-mclean

Venue: Hull Truck Theatre HULL

Dates: Thursday 10th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01482 323 638

Online: https://www.hulltruck.co.uk/whats-on/comedy/kiri-pritchard/

Venue: Theatre HARROGATE

Dates: Saturday 12th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01423 502 116

Online: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/

Venue: Crescent YORK

Dates: Sunday 13th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0121 643 5858

Online: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/601867

Venue: The Marlowe CANTERBURY

Dates: Wednesday 16th October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01227 787 787

Online: https://marlowetheatre.com/shows/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/

Venue: Arts Centre COLCHESTER

Dates: Thursday 17th October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01206 500 900

Online: https://colchesterartscentre.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173651476/events

Venue: Earth Hackney LONDON

Dates: Friday 18th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 020 7422 7505

Online: https://link.dice.fm/Bf8cde069676

Venue: Theatre Royal WINCHESTER

Dates: Saturday 19th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01962 840 440

Online: https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/search?for=kiri+pritchard

Venue: Tyne Theatre & Opera House NEWCASTLE

Dates: Tuesday 22nd October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0191 243 1171

Online: https://www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk/portfolio/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/

Venue: Memorial Hall SHEFFIELD

Dates: Wednesday 23rd October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0114 4000 178

Online: https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/event/KiriPritchardMcLean-2024

Venue: Y Theatre LEICESTER

Dates: Thursday 24th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0116 255 7066

Online: https://ytheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173651533.

Venue: Dome BRIGHTON

Dates: Friday 25th October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01273 700 747

Online: https://brightondome.org/event/34973/kiri_pritchard-mclean/

Venue: Huntingdon Hall WORCESTER

Dates: Saturday 26th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01905 611 427

Online: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WOLV_MPV&orgid=55750&eventid=96466

Venue: Savoy MONMOUTH

Dates: Sunday 27th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01600 772 467

Online: https://monmouth-savoy.ticketsolve.com/shows/873652841/events

Venue: North Wall OXFORD

Dates: Wednesday 30th October

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01865 319 450

Online: https://www.thenorthwall.com/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/

Venue: The Lights ANDOVER

Dates: Thursday 31st October

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01264 368 368

Online: https://thelights.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173637944/events

Venue: The Playhouse NORWICH

Dates: Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01603 598 500

Online: https://norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/

Venue: Apex BURY ST EDMUNDS

Dates: Sunday 3rd November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01284 758 000

Online: https://www.theapex.co.uk/whats-on/details.cfm?id=862747&ins=1266790

Venue: Yvonne Arnaud GUILDFORD

Dates: Thursday 7th November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01483 440 000

Online: https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean

Venue: Royal & Derngate NORTHAMPTON

Dates: Friday 8th November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01604 624 811

Online: https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-24/

Venue: Concert Hall READING

Dates: Saturday 9th November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0118 960 6060

Online: https://whatsonreading.com/venues/concert-hall/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-maclean-peacock

Venue: Arts Centre SWINDON

Dates: Sunday 10th November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01793 524481

Online: https://trafalgartickets.com/swindon-arts-centre/en-GB/event/comedy/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock-tickets

Venue: Theatre Severn SHREWSBURY

Dates: Thursday 14th November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01743 281 281

Online: https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/kiri-pritchard-mclean/

Venue: Play House STRATFORD-UPON-AVON

Dates: Friday 15th November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01789 333 990

Online: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/stratfordplayhouse2/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/2024-11-15/19:30/t-pqkapna

Venue: Warwick Arts Centre COVENTRY

Dates: Saturday 16th November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 02476 496 000

Online: www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/r3v-kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/











Venue: Arts Theatre NOTTINGHAM

Dates: Sunday 17th November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0115 947 6096

Online: https://nottingham-theatre.co.uk/NottinghamArtsTheatre.dll/WhatsOn?f=1441392

Venue: Sugar Club DUBLIN

Dates: Wednesday 20th November

Time: 8.30pm

Box Office: +353 16 787 188

Online: https://www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/198345/5263449; https://aikenpromotions.com/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean/

Venue: Limelight BELFAST

Dates: Thursday 21st November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 1 800 515 2171

Online: https://www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/459772/5263449

Venue: Spirit Store DUNDALK

Dates: Friday 22nd November

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: +353 42 935 2697

Online: https://spiritstore.ie/event.php?eventID=KiriP24

Venue: Coughlans CORK

Dates: Saturday 23rd November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: +353 (21) 229 0482

Online: https://www.coughlans.ie/whats-on/comedy-cavern-kiri-pritchardmclean-11163687

Venue: MAC BIRMINGHAM

Dates: Sunday 24th November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0121 446 3232

Online: https://macbirmingham.co.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock

Venue: Monkey Barrel EDINBURGH

Dates: Friday 29th November

Time: 8.00pm

Online: https://event.bookitbee.com/47723/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock

Venue: Old Fire Station CARLISLE

Dates: Wednesday 4th December

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01228 938 110

Online: https://www.ofscarlisle.co.uk/event-kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock.html

Venue: Library Theatre DARWEN

Dates: Thursday 5th December

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01254 706 006

Online: https://bwdvenues.com/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean/

Venue: Pontio BANGOR

Dates: Saturday 7th December

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01248 382 828

Online: https://www.pontio.co.uk/online/article/24Kiri

