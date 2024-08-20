Kiri Pritchard-Mclean Brings PEACOCK To Basingstoke

Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean is a multi-award winning comedian, satirist and writer.
Kiri Pritchard-McLean has announced the UK Tour of her brand new show, Peacock.
Kiri has had a busy few years. As well as hosting Live at the Apollo, fronting the Radio 4 panel show Best Medicine and starting a comedy school, she's become a foster parent. Didn't know that about her? Well, until now she hasn't been able to talk about it on stage, she hasn't even told the kids in her care that she's a comedian oh and she uses a different name - she's the Bruce Wayne of comedy but without the mansions.
However, this year something changed and after a couple of the eggiest gigs of her career in boardrooms to social workers, a show about becoming a foster carer has been signed off! So, come and join “Louise” as she lifts the lid on social workers, first aid training and what not to do when a vicar searches for you on YouTube.
“It's fantastic to see our foster carer, Kiri, positively promoting fostering during her UK tour. It will really help increase awareness of foster care, and challenge false perceptions around what it takes to be a foster carer. We hope that through Kiri candidly sharing her fostering journey, people will recognise skills and qualities in themselves and consider putting in an enquiry to foster,” Alastair Cope, Head of Foster Wales.
Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean is a multi-award winning comedian, satirist and writer. Her recent credits include hosting Live at the Apollo and appearances on Have I Got News For You, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, QI and Frankie Boyle's New World Order. She has a weekly show on BBC Radio Wales, and has hosted Newsjack, Loose Ends and The News Quiz and her Radio 4 panel show, Best Medicine, has recently been commissioned for a second series.
Kiri is co-creator and co-host of cult hit podcast All Killa No Filla, about serial killers that has a huge following worldwide. For the podcast Who Are You Wearing, Kiri chats to her guests about their experiences with fashion. She also co-hosts a comedy travel podcast, The Pod of Wales, with Esyllt Sears.
She is one fifth of the sketch group Tarot and a former winner of the Caroline Aherne Bursary. She has written and directed for The Old Vic and her BBC Radio Wales sitcom, The Learners has just been re-commissioned for a third time. In 2023 she made her screen directing debut for the BBC with Pobl Bachyn. Kiri has also written extensively across radio and was a writer on four series of The Russell Howard Hour.
During lockdown Kiri hosted Live From The Covid Arms, which was declared a cultural highlight of 2020 by The Telegraph. It was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest online pub and also raised over £150,000 for food banks and The Trussell Trust.
Venue: Old Vic BRISTOL
Dates: Sunday 1st September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0117 987 7877
Online: https://bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock
Venue: Georgian Theatre RICHMOND
Dates: Wednesday 4th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01748 825 252
Online: https://georgiantheatreroyal.savoysystems.co.uk/GeorgianTheatreRoyal.dll/WhatsOn?f=1550805
Venue: Arts Centre POCKLINGTON
Dates: Thursday 5th September
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01759 301 547
Online: https://pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/
Venue: City Varieties LEEDS
Dates: Friday 6th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0113 243 0808
Online: https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-2024/
Venue: Playhouse LIVERPOOL
Dates: Saturday 7th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0151 709 4776
Online: https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock
Venue: Òran Mór GLASGOW
Dates: Sunday 8th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0141 357 6200
Online: https://oran-mor.co.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/
Venue: Arts Centre SALISBURY
Dates: Wednesday 11th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01722 320 333
Online: https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock
Venue: The Point EASTLEIGH
Dates: Thursday 12th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 023 8065 2333
Online: https://www.thepointeastleigh.co.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock-sep-2024/
Venue: Corn Exchange DORCHESTER
Dates: Friday 13th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01305 266 926
Online: https://www.dorchesterarts.org.uk/2023/11/27/fri-13-september-peacock-kiri-pritchard-mclean/
Venue: Haymarket BASINGSTOKE
Dates: Saturday 14th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01256 844 244
Online: https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/whats-on/event/kiri-pritchard-mclean
Venue: Marine Theatre LYME REGIS
Dates: Wednesday 18th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01297 442394
Online: https://www.marinetheatre.com/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/
Venue: Brewhouse TAUNTON
Dates: Thursday 19th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01823 283 244
Online: https://www.tauntonbrewhouse.co.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/
Venue: Acorn Theatre PENZANCE
Dates: Friday 20th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01736 363 545
Online: https://www.theacornpenzance.com/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/
Venue: The Sherwell Centre PLYMOUTH
Dates: Saturday 21st September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01752 636700
Online: https://buytickets.at/comicalentertainment/1042188
Venue: Phoenix EXETER
Dates: Sunday 22nd September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01392 667 080
Online: https://exeterphoenix.org.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean/
Venue: Storyhouse CHESTER
Dates: Wednesday 25th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01244 409 113
Online: https://www.storyhouse.com/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/
Venue: The Exchange TWICKENHAM
Dates: Thursday 26th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0208 240 2399
Online: https://exchangetwickenham.co.uk/event/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/
Venue: Key Theatre PETERBOROUGH
Dates: Friday 27th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01733 852 992
Online: https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/event/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/
Venue: Hat Factory Arts Centre LUTON
Dates: Saturday 28th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01582 878 100
Online: https://www.culturetrust.com/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock
Venue: Royal Exchange MANCHESTER
Dates: Sunday 29th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0161 833 9833
Online: https://www.royalexchange.co.uk/event/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock
Venue: Mwldan CARDIGAN
Dates: Wednesday 2nd October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01239 621 200
Online: https://mwldan.co.uk/whatson/live-tm-tm-byw/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock-2024
Venue: Arts Centre PONTARDAWE
Dates: Thursday 3rd October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01792 863 722
Online: https://pontardaweartscentre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173651553
Venue: Lyric CARMARTHEN
Dates: Friday 4th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0345 226 3510
Online: https://carmarthenshiretheatres.ticketsolve.com/shows/873640846/events
Venue: Comedy Festival ABERYSTWYTH
Dates: Saturday 5th October
Time: 7.30pm
Online: https://abercomedyfest.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873656721
Venue: The Platform LINCOLN
Dates: Wednesday 9th October
Time: 7.00pm
Box Office: 01522 519999
Online: https://engineshed.co.uk/events/id/18512-kiri-pritchard-mclean
Venue: Hull Truck Theatre HULL
Dates: Thursday 10th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01482 323 638
Online: https://www.hulltruck.co.uk/whats-on/comedy/kiri-pritchard/
Venue: Theatre HARROGATE
Dates: Saturday 12th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01423 502 116
Online: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/
Venue: Crescent YORK
Dates: Sunday 13th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0121 643 5858
Online: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/601867
Venue: The Marlowe CANTERBURY
Dates: Wednesday 16th October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01227 787 787
Online: https://marlowetheatre.com/shows/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/
Venue: Arts Centre COLCHESTER
Dates: Thursday 17th October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01206 500 900
Online: https://colchesterartscentre.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173651476/events
Venue: Earth Hackney LONDON
Dates: Friday 18th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 020 7422 7505
Online: https://link.dice.fm/Bf8cde069676
Venue: Theatre Royal WINCHESTER
Dates: Saturday 19th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01962 840 440
Online: https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/search?for=kiri+pritchard
Venue: Tyne Theatre & Opera House NEWCASTLE
Dates: Tuesday 22nd October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0191 243 1171
Online: https://www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk/portfolio/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/
Venue: Memorial Hall SHEFFIELD
Dates: Wednesday 23rd October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0114 4000 178
Online: https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/event/KiriPritchardMcLean-2024
Venue: Y Theatre LEICESTER
Dates: Thursday 24th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0116 255 7066
Online: https://ytheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173651533.
Venue: Dome BRIGHTON
Dates: Friday 25th October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01273 700 747
Online: https://brightondome.org/event/34973/kiri_pritchard-mclean/
Venue: Huntingdon Hall WORCESTER
Dates: Saturday 26th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01905 611 427
Online: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WOLV_MPV&orgid=55750&eventid=96466
Venue: Savoy MONMOUTH
Dates: Sunday 27th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01600 772 467
Online: https://monmouth-savoy.ticketsolve.com/shows/873652841/events
Venue: North Wall OXFORD
Dates: Wednesday 30th October
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01865 319 450
Online: https://www.thenorthwall.com/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/
Venue: The Lights ANDOVER
Dates: Thursday 31st October
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01264 368 368
Online: https://thelights.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173637944/events
Venue: The Playhouse NORWICH
Dates: Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01603 598 500
Online: https://norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/
Venue: Apex BURY ST EDMUNDS
Dates: Sunday 3rd November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01284 758 000
Online: https://www.theapex.co.uk/whats-on/details.cfm?id=862747&ins=1266790
Venue: Yvonne Arnaud GUILDFORD
Dates: Thursday 7th November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01483 440 000
Online: https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean
Venue: Royal & Derngate NORTHAMPTON
Dates: Friday 8th November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01604 624 811
Online: https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-24/
Venue: Concert Hall READING
Dates: Saturday 9th November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0118 960 6060
Online: https://whatsonreading.com/venues/concert-hall/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-maclean-peacock
Venue: Arts Centre SWINDON
Dates: Sunday 10th November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01793 524481
Online: https://trafalgartickets.com/swindon-arts-centre/en-GB/event/comedy/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock-tickets
Venue: Theatre Severn SHREWSBURY
Dates: Thursday 14th November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01743 281 281
Online: https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/kiri-pritchard-mclean/
Venue: Play House STRATFORD-UPON-AVON
Dates: Friday 15th November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01789 333 990
Online: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/stratfordplayhouse2/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/2024-11-15/19:30/t-pqkapna
Venue: Warwick Arts Centre COVENTRY
Dates: Saturday 16th November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 02476 496 000
Online: www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/r3v-kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock/
Venue: Arts Theatre NOTTINGHAM
Dates: Sunday 17th November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0115 947 6096
Online: https://nottingham-theatre.co.uk/NottinghamArtsTheatre.dll/WhatsOn?f=1441392
Venue: Sugar Club DUBLIN
Dates: Wednesday 20th November
Time: 8.30pm
Box Office: +353 16 787 188
Online: https://www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/198345/5263449; https://aikenpromotions.com/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean/
Venue: Limelight BELFAST
Dates: Thursday 21st November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 1 800 515 2171
Online: https://www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/459772/5263449
Venue: Spirit Store DUNDALK
Dates: Friday 22nd November
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: +353 42 935 2697
Online: https://spiritstore.ie/event.php?eventID=KiriP24
Venue: Coughlans CORK
Dates: Saturday 23rd November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: +353 (21) 229 0482
Online: https://www.coughlans.ie/whats-on/comedy-cavern-kiri-pritchardmclean-11163687
Venue: MAC BIRMINGHAM
Dates: Sunday 24th November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0121 446 3232
Online: https://macbirmingham.co.uk/events/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock
Venue: Monkey Barrel EDINBURGH
Dates: Friday 29th November
Time: 8.00pm
Online: https://event.bookitbee.com/47723/kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock
Venue: Old Fire Station CARLISLE
Dates: Wednesday 4th December
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01228 938 110
Online: https://www.ofscarlisle.co.uk/event-kiri-pritchard-mclean-peacock.html
Venue: Library Theatre DARWEN
Dates: Thursday 5th December
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01254 706 006
Online: https://bwdvenues.com/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean/
Venue: Pontio BANGOR
Dates: Saturday 7th December
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01248 382 828
Online: https://www.pontio.co.uk/online/article/24Kiri
Videos