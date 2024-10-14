Kemah Bob Will Embark On Debut Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a smash hit debut hour at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which earned her an ISH Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination for Best Newcomer, Berks Nest have announced that star of QI and House Of Games, Kemah Bob will embark upon her first ever tour across the UK with critically acclaimed show Miss Fortunate.

Following a run at London's Soho Theatre from 6th – 9th November, Kemah will head across the country, beginning with Birmingham on 12th March and closing at York's Theatre@41 on 17th April. Tickets are on sale now and are available from www.berksnest.com/kemah.

After working hard and seeing great success making a name for herself in the UK, in 2023 Kemah found herself on a flight back from Bangkok having spent her life savings. Miss Fortunate is a wild ride that zips through the tale of an incredibly silly woman's glamorous journey to her own personal hell and back. Because if you're gunna f*ck up your life, you might as well look good doing it.

Kemah said today: “I'm so proud of this show and can't wait to keep spreading the word that life is gunna life, brains are gunna brain, and that's okay!”

Kemah's stand out comedic voice has been recognised across the globe. Originally hailing from Houston, Texas her move to London has allowed her to hone her craft and firmly establish herself on the comedy circuit. As a comedian Kemah is sharp, bold and fearless in her approach and delivery - making her one of the most engaging and distinctive voices in comedy. This is a show not to be missed!

Kemah is a frequent face on TV screens on shows such as QI (BBC) Meet The Richardsons (Dave), Pointless Celebrities (BBC), CelebAbility (ITVX), The Island with Tom Allen (Dave), on Richard Osman's House of Games, Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club(ITV), PLS Like (BBC 3), Fully Blown (BBC 3), Guessable (Comedy Central), Mission Accessible (channel 4), Question Team (Dave), Stand Up For Live Comedy (BBC), Don't Hate The Playaz, Celebrity Karaoke Club: Drag Edition, Apocalypse Wow! and Stand-Up Sketch Show (all ITV2). She also starred as Tessa in Chivalry alongside Steve Coogan.

Kemah has written and featured on Nish Kumar's Hello America (RIP Quibi), Too Hot To Handle, Charlie Brooker's Death to 2020, Death to 2021 and Attack Of The Hollywood Clichés! (all for Netflix).

Kemah has lent her voice to multiple characters including as Donna on James Acaster's Springleaf podcast, as Ovu on The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy (Amazon Prime), Henrietta in Deadendia (Netflix) as Jelly in Ozi: Voice of the Forest - she also played Cash in the BBC Radio 4 audio drama Napoleon Moon alongside Patterson Joseph. Kemah can be heard on Adidas and ASOS ads, commercials for eCover, Expedia, Dua Lipa and more.

Kemah's work primarily centres Black cultural identity, mental health, sexuality, healing and well-being using entertainment as a tool for enlightenment and empowerment and has supported Hannah Gadsby, Nish Kumar, Rami Youssef, Desiree Burch and Jessica Fostekew on tour. Kemah also created, curates and hosts The FOC IT UP Comedy Club, showcasing women and gender non-conforming comedians of colour, both as a podcast and as a monthly live show at London's Soho Theatre.

They can also be heard featuring on… well too many podcasts including: You're Dead to Me, Ed Gamble & James Acaster's Off Menu, James Acaster's Perfect Sounds (a clip from the show went semi-viral on Twitter), Sarah Millican's Elephant in the Room and Brett Goldstein's Films To Be Buried With. A regular co-host on The Guilty Feminist podcast, playing the Palladium and Barbican, Kemah also joined their UK tour.

Kemah uses drag artistry/character comedy for social commentary. Her drag alter ego Lil Test Ease, a conservative rapper and men's rights activist, has graced the West End with his presence thrice, in drag pantos Cinderella (2019), Sleeping Beauty (2023) and in the “Dragatha Christie” murder mystery Death Drop (2020) as well as on Channel 4's The Paddock. Kemah is also a frequent media commentator surrounding diversity, mental health and LGBTQ+ representation and American-ness for various high-profile outlets and panels such as; The Royal Television Society, The Guardian, Pink News, Vice, The i Newspaper and Stylist Live.

