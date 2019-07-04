Kazakhstan's ASTANA BALLET Makes UK Debut at the Linbury Theatre

Kazakhstan's leading ballet company, the exciting ASTANA BALLET, is to make its UK debut with three performances at the Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House, on September 12th, 13th, and 14th.

Ballet fans will be presented with an exquisite programme of four one-act ballets that combine audacious and beautiful modern choreography with a flavour of traditional Kazakh folk art.

When Astana Ballet made its debut in Kazakhstan in 2013, it marked a significant step-up in Kazakhstan's cultural landscape. Since then the company has gained thousands of fans in and around the region, in neighbouring countries and abroad; they performed in New York City, Paris, Milan, Monaco and will perform in San Francisco later this year.

The Linbury programme is bound to delight ballet audiences in the UK with a range of pieces that will perfectly showcase the company's cast of outstanding performers.

ASTANA BALLET at the Linbury - programme:

LOVE FEAR LOSS is inspired by the extraordinary life and delightful music of the French singer Edith Piaf. Each duet takes you through the experience of a relationship: Love, Fear and Loss. Her music was a complete reflection of her life. In her earlier days it was her love songs that conquered the world. The 'Hymne a l'amour' tells of the feelings experienced at the beginning of a relationship. Over time, the struggle and fear of relationships became a prominent theme in her songs. Such an example was her mesmerising interpretation of 'Ne me quitte pas'. 'Mon Dieu' reflects the tragedy of personal loss experienced by Piaf when the love of her life, boxer Marcel Cerdan, died in a plane crash.

Music: Edith Piaf, Charles Dumont, Jacques Brel

Choreography, design: Ricardo Amarante, Guest Choreographer at Astana Ballet

Dancers: David Jonathan, Dilara Shomayeva, Marina Kadyrkulova, Farkhad Buriyev, Tatyana Ten, Sundet Sultanov, Darina Kairasheva, Aizhan Mukatova, Ainur Abilgazina, Ilya Manayenkov

SALOME is a one-act ballet based on Oscar Wilde's play 'Salome'. Oscar Wilde's unexpected and shocking interpretation of the famous biblical story inspires Astana's interpretation which uses a variety of techniques including pointe and barefoot. Salome was the daughter of Herod II and Herodias who, legend has it, demanded and received the head of John the Baptist..."In life," says Oscar Wilde, forever a brilliant philosopher and wordsmith, "there are only two real tragedies: one - when you do not get what you want and the second - when you receive."

Music: Fazil Say

Artist concept, choreography: Mukaram Avakhri

Design: Olga Shaishmelashvili

Libretto: Mukaram Avakhri, Dilara Shomayeva

Lighting: Denis Solntsev

Asst choreographer: Aizhan Zhunussova

Dancers: Aizhan Mukatova. Ainur Abilgazina, Darina Kairasheva,

Kazbek Akhmedyarov, Farkhad Buriyev, Ilya Manayenkov

A FUEGO LENTO ('Burning desire') is a one act ballet about those first feelings of anxiety and emotion when you are discovering love, the body and desire that slowly burns inside. A Fuego Lento, seduction, in the strong and intense rhythm of the most beautiful tangos where passion is present in each scene.

Music: Lalo Shifrin, Astor Piazzolloa, Carlos Gardel, Sayo Kosugi

Choreography and design: Ricardo Amarante, Guest Choreographer at Astana Ballet

Dancers: Astana Ballet soloists

THE HERITAGE OF THE GREAT STEPPE is the company's signature piece featuring a cast of female dancers in traditional costume and classic Kazakh folk dance choreography. It's the perfect way to end Astana Ballet's exceptionally varied programme at the Linbury.

Music: Dina Nurpeisova, Turan, Hakkas, Shamirani, Kazakh folk music

Choreography: Mukaram Avakhri, Aigul Tati





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You