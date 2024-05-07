Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ALSO is the UKs most inspirational summer festival combining ideas, music and comedy alongside adventures in food, nature and wellness. Over 100 events have been added to the lineup for ALSO Festival's upcoming 11th edition: ALSO24, taking place 12th - 14th July 2024 at Park Farm, Compton Verney, Warwickshire.

Joining comedy headliners Sara Pascoe and Adam Kay, ALSO now welcomes celebrated comedy writer Joel Morris discussing his new book 'Be Funny or Die', star of cult-hit 'An Evening Without Kate Bush' Sarah Louise Young who presents her new choose your own adventure cabaret 'I am your tribute' and rising Welsh- Indian comedian Priya Hall with her new show 'Is This Okay?'. Also making his only Festival appearance of 2024 (having performed at Glastonbury in 2023), it's the only fish to ever forget appearing on Britain's Got Talent: Bobby Goldfinn will be introducing the ALSO All Stars Talent show.

Highly experiential there are plenty of opportunities to try new things. Join Juliet Russell's vocal jam, a singing session with London City Voices, learn how to play the authentic afro Brazilian rhythms in Tribo's Samba drumming workshop or join dance workshops with with Alpha Dancers' Ballroom Blitz, Fiona Ring's The Prodigy Dance workshop and Charleston sessions.

With fantastic adventures for all ages, the fantastic Playbox Theatre are back with a variety of musical theatre experiences (The Lion King for ages 5-7, The Little Mermaid 8-10 and The Greatest Showman 11-14) as well as the best bedtime stories around in their Magic Carpet Storytelling and Marcel Lucont returns with his smash hit family show Les Enfants Terribles - A Gameshow For Awful Children.

Curious, clever and creative, ALSO Festival collaborates with celebrated best-selling authors, revolutionary scientists and impassioned experts, allowing ideas to run wild. ALSO24 promises to be nothing short of celestial as we dive into the theme of Heavenly Bodies creating a magical, immersive festival experience akin to heaven on earth. Set lakeside in 50 acres of Capability Brown landscaped surroundings in Warwickshire, ALSO Festival offers a unique opportunity to reconnect with yourself and the world around you with hundreds of transformative events across 15 specially designed venues.

With so much to learn, do and explore, ALSO festival guests can curate their own unique festival adventure - whether you're looking to learn about the people and universe around you, try new activities, fill your weekend with relaxation, wellness and fantastic food, discover your new favourite comedian, dance until the early hours or a mixture of all of the above - ALSO has you covered. Explore the full programme of events at https://www.also-festival.com/events/also-2024/feed

