Autumn Season From John Godber Company Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Touring theatre company The John Godber Company has revealed its autumn season, full of reimagined classics and brand new plays!

The company will tour John Godber's hilarious comedy 'Perfect Pitch' from September to venues including Hull Truck Theatre. The SJT in Scarborough, The Dukes, Lancaster and Harrogate Theatre amongst many others.

This state of the nation comedy is by turns hilarious and unsettling, as young couple Matt and Rose are inducted into the world of caravanning and Karaoke! Originally commissioned by Alan Ayckbourn in 1998, this autumn the play will be reimagined for 2024, with trib-fests, camping, and tired teachers!

This October The John Godber Company will also celebrate 10 years of the East Riding Theatre with brand new John Godber play 'The Highwayman'. Opening at the Georgian Theatre Royal in Richmond, before travelling to the ERT and York Theatre Royal, 'The Highwayman' is a thrilling theatrical adventure coming from the region where Turpin was caught and Nevison made his great leap! Featuring Emilio Encinoso-Gil who recently starred in the national tour of 'Do I Love You?', history has never felt so modern, theft never more attractive.

The company rounds of this autumn collection of shows with a brand new one-act play, working with the charities One Punch Hull, and the Godber Theatre Foundation, to raise awareness around the risk of one-punch attacks. 'One Punch' will be performed at Hull Tuck Theatre studio and Junction Goole this October.

All dates: https://www.thejohngodbercompany.co.uk/productions

Comments