KWPR Announces The World Premiere Of HOWERDS END

'Howerd's End' directed by Joe Harmston explores the clandestine relationship between comedy legend Frankie Howerd and Dennis Heymer from the 1950s until Frankie's death in 1992.

Frankie Howerd is played by SImon Cartwright, who received rave reviews as another British comedy legend, Bob Monkhouse, in 'The Man Called Monkhouse' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Simon also played Bob Monkhouse in 'Toast of London' on C4 and in Paul Hendy's film 'The Last Laugh'.

Dennis Heymer is played by the play's author Mark Farelly, who is also the writer and performer of two hugely-acclaimed solo plays, 'The Silence of Snow: The Life of Patrick Hamilton' and 'Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope', which he has performed over 200 times across the UK / New York and counting. His next play is a solo portrait of radical film-maker Derek Jarman.

Can you imagine being terrified of your own happiness? You can? Then let's begin...

Frankie Howerd is one of Britain's most loved comedians. But he has a secret. And the secret's name is Dennis.

This brand new play by Mark Farrelly ('Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope') takes you to the heart of Frankie and Dennis'

clandestine relationship, which lasted from the 1950s until Frankie's death in 1992. It also affords a glorious opportunity to encounter Frankie in full-flight stand up mode.

Packed with laughter, but unafraid of truth, 'Howerd's End' portrays two humans' journey through closeness, love, grief, and all the other things that make life worth living. Come and say farewell to a legend...and learn the art of letting go.

'Howerd's End' will get its world premiere at Old Joint Stock theatre, Birmingham from Wednesday 8 - Sunday 12 April and will then tour (full dates attached, with more to be announced).

After studying at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and graduating from the University of Surrey, SImon carved a career both as an actor and impressionist, making appearances at The Comedy Store with Alistair McGowan. His TV appearances include 'Bob Says Opportunity Knocks'.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 8 - Sunday 12 April

BIRMINGHAM

Old Joint Stock

4 Temple Row W,

Birmingham B2 5NY

www.oldjointstock.co.uk

Box office: 0121 200 094

Monday 11 May

WHITHORN

The Swallow Theatre

Moss Park

Ravenstone

Whithorn

Newton Stewart DG8 8DR

www.swallowtheatre.co.uk

Box office: 01988 850368

Monday 13 July

LONDON

Hospital Club

24 Endell Street,

London WC2H 9HQ

Friday 17 July

BEDFORD

The Place

Bradgate Road,

Bedford MK40 3DE

www.theplacebedford.org.uk

Box office: 01234 354321

Friday 24 July

SUDBURY

Quay Theatre

Quay Lane

Sudbury

Suffolk CO10 2AN

www.quaysudbury.com

Box office: 01787 374745

Friday 2 October:

LICHFIELD

Lichfield Garrick

Castle Dyke,

Lichfield WS13 6HR

www.lichfieldgarrick.com

Box office: 01543 412121

Friday 23 & Saturday 24 October

CHELTENHAM

Everyman Theatre,

10 Regent St,

Cheltenham GL50 1HQ

www.everymantheatre.org.uk

Box office: 01242 572 573





