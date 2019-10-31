KINKY BOOTS Will Be Screened In Cinemas Across The UK And Ireland

More2Screen today announces the cinema release of the critically acclaimed Kinky Boots The Musical, the winner of every Best Musical award, which will be screened in more than 600 cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 4 and 9 February 2020. With songs from Grammy and Tony award winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, book by legendary Broadway playwright Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray), Kinky Boots The Musical stars the original West End leads, Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly. Cinema tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday 1 November 2019. For more information and to book tickets visit KinkyBootsCinema.com.

Inspired by true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie (Killian Donnelly) is a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola (Matt Henry) is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship. This unmissable musical theatre event celebrates a joyous story of British grit transforming into a high-heeled hit as it takes you from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan!

Kinky Boots The Musical is strutting onto the big screen from 4 February 2020. The stage production was filmed live for the cinema screen at the Adelphi Theatre, London in November 2018 by BroadwayHD, the US-based streaming service for live theatre, and directed by Brett Sullivan from Steam Motion and Sound.

Harvey Fierstein today said, 'Since the first performance of Kinky Boots, hardly a day has passed without my receiving a thank you message from someone whose spirits were raised up by the show. Kinky Boots has been playing in big cities all over the world but now, thanks to this film capture, it will reach people wherever there are cinemas. I am beyond excited!"

Cyndi Lauper also said, 'It has been an absolute joy and a privilege for me to play a part in creating Kinky Boots The Musical. This show has a giant heart and I am so grateful that people in the UK have embraced this universal story with open arms.'

Christine Costello, CEO and Founder of More2Screen added, 'We're delighted to bring this fabulous award-winning West End stage show to cinemas across the UK and Ireland in 2020. With its heart- warming story and stellar performances, Kinky Boots The Musical will be a hot ticket for the cinema audience.'

The Kinky Boots stage show won three Olivier Awards in 2016 for Best New Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Actor in a Musical. Kinky Boots also won the London Evening Standard BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical as well as three WhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Choreography. The production is currently on a UK tour which will conclude with final performances in Milton Keynes and Hull in November 2019.

The production stars the Olivier award winning Matt Henry (Lola), the Olivier nominated Killian Donnelly (Charlie Price), Natalie McQueen (Lauren), Sean Needham (Don), Cordelia Farnworth (Nicola) and Anthony Reed (George). The cast also includes Jak Allen-Anderson, Jonathan Carlton Daniel Downing, Jordan Fox, Rosie Glossop, David Haydn, Keith Higham, Graham Kent, Emma Odell, Temba Mliswa, Sean Needham, Hannah Price, Anthony Reed, Jon Reynolds, Anna Stolli, Charlie Underhill and Olivia Winterflood.





