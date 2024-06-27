Julian Ovenden Comes to Cadogan Hall Featuring Scott Frankel in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Star of stage and screen, Julian Ovenden, will play one night only at Cadogan Hall on Monday 14 October.

The Broadway and West End legend - and stellar storyteller - will be performing songs from his award-winning performances alongside some of the most beloved musical theatre hits of all time.

Ovenden is a natural born entertainer, whether it's on hit television shows such as Bridgerton and Downton Abbey or performing live on stage. His critically acclaimed roles include his Olivier Award winning performance in South Pacific, Armand in Michel Legrand's Marguerite in the West End opposite Ruthie Henshall, My Night With Reg at The Donmar Warehouse and West End transfer and opposite Gillian Andersen in Ivo Van Hove's smash hit All About Eve.

He made his Broadway debut opposite Nathan Lane in Simon Gray's Butley and created the title role in Maury Yeston's Death Takes A Holiday for The Roundabout Company in New York City.

On TV he played Andrew Foyle in the hugely popular wartime series Foyle's War. He has starred in many other TV shows including Netflix's The Crown, Steven Spielberg's Smash, Person of Interest, The Forsyte Saga and Family Guy. In 2015 he starred as Captain Von Trapp in a live to air movie of The Sound of Music, the first foray into live musicals for British TV. Recently Julian starred for two seasons as William De Nogaret in Knightfall, opposite Rupert Everett in the Channel 4 mini-series smash Adult Material and in Armando Ianucci's Avenue 5 for HBO. His latest TV work sees him working alongside Vicky McClure in ITV's smash hit Trigger Point.

Recent film work includes Made In Italy with Liam Neeson.

This very special evening will also feature the Broadway composer, musical director and pianist Scott Frankel on keys.

Frankel worked on Broadway shows including Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Jerome Robbins' Broadway and Falsettos and Off-Broadway on Putting It Together starring Julie Andrews.

His work as a composer was most recently represented on Broadway with War Paint, starring Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole. Other credits include: Grey Gardens (Tony nomination), The Flamingo Kid (Hartford Stage), Far From Heaven (Playwrights Horizons, Williamstown Theatre Festival) and Happiness (Lincoln Center Theater).

Comments