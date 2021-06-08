J'ouvert and Anna X Will Play Additional Performances at Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall Nottingham and The Lowry, Salford

Following performances as part of SFP's RE:EMERGE season at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Yasmin Joseph's J'Ouvert will run for 5 performances only at Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall Nottingham from 21 to 24 July; and Joseph Charlton's Anna X will run at The Lowry, Salford for 6 performances only from 10 August to 14 August, enabling more audiences to access the productions.

The RE:EMERGE season at the Harold Pinter Theatre is creating a space for new voices and fresh talent in the West End and beyond, working alongside some of the industry's greatest theatremakers and artists. Opening with Amy Berryman's Walden and continuing with J'Ouvert and Anna X, the season of plays curated by Sonia Friedman Productions with Ian Rickson tackles urgent issues integral to rebuilding our society, including structural inequality, climate change and the economics of truth in an internet age. Supported using public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England, RE:EMERGE is supporting the theatre-makers of the future, providing vital work for the freelance community and celebrating the live experience as we begin to build back to the full reopening of British theatre.

The RE:EMERGE season, helping to re-open and re-energise our theatres, is staged in a Covid safe environment following current government advice and adhering to social distancing guidelines; and in line with Society of London Theatre's See It Safely campaign.

The cast includes: Annice Boparai, Gabrielle Brooks, and Sapphire Joy.

Directed by Rebekah Murrell; Designed by Sandra Falase in collaboration with Chloe Lamford; Movement by Shelley Maxwell; Lighting Design by Simisola Majekodunmi; Sound Design by Beth Duke; Casting by Isabella Odoffin

2017. Carnival is here. The streets of Notting Hill are alive with history and amongst the pulsating soca, dazzling colour, and endless sequins and feathers, Jade and Nadine are fighting for space in a world they thought was theirs. A timely reflection on the Black British experience and sexual politics of Carnival, J'Ouvert is a piercing, hilarious and fearless story of two best friends, battling to preserve tradition in a society where women's bodies are frequently under threat.



J'Ouvert was first produced by Bad Breed in co-production with Theatre503 and Tobi Kyeremateng.