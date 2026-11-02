Jon Robyns to Host Intimate Concert at St Paul's Actors' Church in Covent Garden

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West End leading man Jon Robyns will host an intimate evening of songs and stories to mark the start of the winter season. There will be musical theatre favourites from Les Miserables, Love Never Dies, Spamalot and Wet Side Story, songs from Jon's albums performed live for the first time and an exclusive first performance from Robyns and his co-writer Christopher J Orton's new musical in development, IRREGULAR.

The show will be held in the heart Covent Garden, London at the Iconic St Paul's Actors' Church on November 29th at 7.30pm.

In a career stretching over 20 years, Jon Robyns has led West End shows as diverse as Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables and Hamilton to Spamalot, Matilda and Avenue Q. As well as theatre, his concert performances have taken him around the world, singing at venues in Japan, S. Korea, Australia, Taiwan and many European countries.

He will be joined by international opera and musical theatre Leading Lady Kelly Glyptis who recently completed a celebrated run in London's Phantom of the Opera. Also, Joaquin Pedro Valdes who hails from Manila and has seen a meteoric rise since arriving in the UK starring in productions of Miss Saigon, The Lion King, Heathers and Deathnote. He is currently playing Benny in the West End production of RENT at the Tom Stoppard Theatre. And finally, Ellie Ann Lowe, currently understudying Elphaba in London's production of Wicked at the Victoria Apollo Theatre, having previously completed runs in Les Miserables and Dusty - The Dusty Springfield Musical.

As well as this, student members of the Laine's Theatre Choir will be performing choral renditions of Pop, Musical Theatre and Christmas songs.

The venue is one of Covent Garden's chief landmarks and will be holding a special Christmas market in the grounds before the concert, as well as serving mulled wine, mince pies and other festive treats during the interval of the show.

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