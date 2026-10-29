BAD LESBIANS to Preview in Birmingham

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Selina Thompson Limited will present Bad Lesbians, created by Toni-Dee Paul and made in collaboration with artists Samra Mayanja and Liv Ello and director Jo Tyabji.

Welcome to the dreamhouse, the fantasy of lesbian bliss - they're good, everything is good. Except, it's really not. Meet Sweetheart, Honey, Babygirl and their emotional / feral support dog - as they attempt to figure out the answer to Haddaway's infamous question: what is love?

As the trio transform the home into a combat arena, old wounds become weapons and the complexities of abuse are wrestled with: that love, gentleness, safety and softness can and often do cohabit with hate, harm, and imminent threat. Who is the villain, when all of us have the ability to cause harm, be harmed and to look away from harm? Whose responsibility is it to call out what we see? How do we exit the dreamhouse? And what really makes a Bad Lesbian, anyway?

The first performance project led (and also co-performed) by artist Toni-Dee Paul, Selina Thompson Limited's Associate Director and lead artist, Bad Lesbians explores queer intimate partner violence through a blend of offbeat humour and knowing discomfort. In this story, it's implicit that we're all complicit.

This limited run of hometown performances follows hugely successful work-in-progress showings at Camden People's Theatre, London and Francesca Moody's Shedinburgh venue at the Edinburgh Fringe in August 2026.

Bad Lesbians' creator, Toni-Dee Paul said: “Bad Lesbians starts where a good night out ends: The Debrief.

“After numerous, different and difficult conversations with friends, many of whom had multiple stories of a 'Bad Lesbian', I came to the conclusion that the toxic and harmful behaviours I witnessed in my community were not an anomaly. That the fiction of a queer utopia was potentially stopping us from having an honest conversation about what's happening inside the house.

“Bad Lesbians is born from my attempt to put words to something my community and I were and continue to struggle to name. Harm, violence and abuse can and does happen in intimate partner relationships between women, between gender queer people, between AFAB people. We are not exempt just because we choose to build our lives outside of heteronormative standards. The reality is, the bricks that built that standard are the same bricks we've built our houses with, even if we wish that weren't the case.

“Bad Lesbians asks us to confront ourselves, even if it feels too hard. To keep the lights on even if it feels too much. Bad Lesbians exists as a way to make noise where there is silence.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 14 Hrs 54 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming