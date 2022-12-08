John Robins Announces Live Tour For 2023 With HOWL

Award-winning comedian, broadcaster and podcast host John Robins is embarking on his biggest live tour to date in 2023 with brand-new show, Howl. Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday 9th December 2022 and are available at www.johnrobins.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Before we slather John with praise here's the man himself to tell you all about it

Holy Shit! Johnny JR is hauling his old bag 'o bones back on the road. That's right folks, 50 MILLION podcast downloads and I daresay the odd Perrier Award knocking about the place isn't enough to hold this firebrand away from dropping truth bombs left right and centre. Well, that's one way of looking at it. Another is that the four years since my last tour left me with a hell of a lot of staring time, and if I don't start screaming in regional arts centres soon then I may just burst.

The show I am touring is called Howl, and feels pretty well summed up by these kind words about previous outings of mine

"Robins exploits his misery for every single possible laugh - transforming his pain into one long existential comic howl against the human condition" The Scotsman



"A particularly startling brand of funny, this level of self-exposure - because it's taboo, particularly for a man, to be this distraught in public, far less while encouraging people to laugh about it" The Guardian

If I thought lockdown was hard, then this last year has been an absolute pile of shit, I drove around the UK in a Kia Sportage in an attempt to get away from everything. Did it work? Did it fuck. This show isn't about mental health, this show is mental health. In all it's rage, joy, tears, anxiety and humour. Isn't that what comedy is? There's even a bit where I'm pretty scathing of the disingenuous platitudes of the modern wellness industry.

"Hot dang! Get me a thousand tickets!"

If you've seen me before you know the drill, if you haven't hold on to your butts.

"Has this been written by some jackass American podcaster John? Someone who puts their feet on the table in interviews and vapes a lot?"

No I'm just fooling with you [hides vape]

This show won't end with something glib and preachy. Nor anything particularly uplifting. Nothing will be set to music. There will be both bangs and whimpers, it will end on a good old-fashioned laugh. That's my motto. I'm also trying to edit out all the bits about golf if that sweetens the deal?

OK, enough from me, back to my superb public relations representative and their cold hard facts outlined in Century Gothic, a font that just oozes level-headed competence.

John Robins is one of his generation's most critically acclaimed stand-ups. John followed winning the Edinburgh Comedy Award (formerly The Perrier Award) in 2017 with two sold out national tours: The Darkness of Robins and Hot Shame. John is also a recipient of the Gold Aria Award (formerly The Sony Awards) for the BBC Radio 5 Live radio show, unsurprisingly he's one of the leading voices calling to make it illegal for awards to change their sponsor.

Alongside friend, comrade and "under-DJ" Elis James, he rewrote the rule book for commercial digital indie radio broadcasting on Radio X. Before moving to prime time publicly-funded speech-based radio channel BBC 5Live. Every Friday the pair tackle the big issues, like what foods give you gas and what's the weirdest place you've done your tax return. As well as this, Elis and John host a podcast called How Do You Cope? where they talk to guests about the challenges and hurdles they've faced in their own lives. What shines through all their projects is the kind of male friendship, full of warmth and openness, that we don't see enough of in entertainment. Leading The Guardian to comment

They are tweaking British masculinity at the edges, and in doing so letting in a lot of much-needed light.

John has appeared on Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), Celebrity Mastermind (BBC One) (John is one of the world's leading authorities on the rock band Queen) Live from the BBC (BBC Two), Mock the Week (BBC Two), 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (Dave), Stand Up Central (Comedy Central)

Tour Dates

14/09/2023 NORWICH Playhouse - ON SALE JANUARY 27TH 2023

15/09/2023 CAMBRIDGE Junction

16/09/2023 BASINGSTONE Haymarket

17/09/2023 CARDIFF New Theatre Royal

27/09/2023 BIRMINGHAM Town Hall

28/09/2023 WINCHESTER Theatre Royal

29/09/2023 MILTON KEYNES Stables

30/09/2023 NORTHAMPTON Royal and Derngate

05/10/2023 TUNBRIDGE WELLS Assembly

06/10/2023 PORTSMOUTH New Theatre Royal

09/10/2023 CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre

10/10/2023 DURHAM Gala

11/10/2023 Harrogate Theatre (Comedy Festival)

13/10/2023 GUILDFORD G Live

14/10/2023 SOUTHEND Palace Theatre

15/10/2023 CANTERBURY Gulbenkian

18/10/2023 LEEDS City Varieties

20/10/2023 GLASGOW Pavilion

21/10/2023 NEWCASTLE Tyne Theatre and Opera House

23/10/2023 HUDDERSFIELD Lawrence Batley Theatre

25/10/2023 BARNSLEY The Civic

26/10/2023 BURY ST EDMUNDS The Apex

27/10/2023 READING Concert Hall

29/10/2023 LEAMINGTON SPA Spa Centre

01/11/2023 STEVENAGE Gordon Craig Theatre

02/11/2023 HORSHAM Capitol Theatre

03/11/2023 FINCHLEY Arts Depot

04/11/2023 CREWE Lyceum Theatre

05/11/2023 SHEFFILED Memorial Hall

07/11/2023 EXETER Corn Exchange

08/11/2023 BATH Komedia

10/11/2023 FARNHAM Maltings

15/11/2023 TELFORD Oakengate

18/11/2023 COVENTRY Warwick Arts Centre

19/11/2023 NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal

22/11/2023 SALFORD Lyric

24/11/2023 ST ALBANS Alban Arena

01/12/2023 LONDON Eventim Apollo