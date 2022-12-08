John Robins Announces Live Tour For 2023 With HOWL
Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday 9th December 2022.
Award-winning comedian, broadcaster and podcast host John Robins is embarking on his biggest live tour to date in 2023 with brand-new show, Howl. Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday 9th December 2022 and are available at www.johnrobins.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk
Before we slather John with praise here's the man himself to tell you all about it
Holy Shit! Johnny JR is hauling his old bag 'o bones back on the road. That's right folks, 50 MILLION podcast downloads and I daresay the odd Perrier Award knocking about the place isn't enough to hold this firebrand away from dropping truth bombs left right and centre. Well, that's one way of looking at it. Another is that the four years since my last tour left me with a hell of a lot of staring time, and if I don't start screaming in regional arts centres soon then I may just burst.
The show I am touring is called Howl, and feels pretty well summed up by these kind words about previous outings of mine
"Robins exploits his misery for every single possible laugh - transforming his pain into one long existential comic howl against the human condition" The Scotsman
"A particularly startling brand of funny, this level of self-exposure - because it's taboo, particularly for a man, to be this distraught in public, far less while encouraging people to laugh about it" The Guardian
If I thought lockdown was hard, then this last year has been an absolute pile of shit, I drove around the UK in a Kia Sportage in an attempt to get away from everything. Did it work? Did it fuck. This show isn't about mental health, this show is mental health. In all it's rage, joy, tears, anxiety and humour. Isn't that what comedy is? There's even a bit where I'm pretty scathing of the disingenuous platitudes of the modern wellness industry.
"Hot dang! Get me a thousand tickets!"
If you've seen me before you know the drill, if you haven't hold on to your butts.
"Has this been written by some jackass American podcaster John? Someone who puts their feet on the table in interviews and vapes a lot?"
No I'm just fooling with you [hides vape]
This show won't end with something glib and preachy. Nor anything particularly uplifting. Nothing will be set to music. There will be both bangs and whimpers, it will end on a good old-fashioned laugh. That's my motto. I'm also trying to edit out all the bits about golf if that sweetens the deal?
OK, enough from me, back to my superb public relations representative and their cold hard facts outlined in Century Gothic, a font that just oozes level-headed competence.
John Robins is one of his generation's most critically acclaimed stand-ups. John followed winning the Edinburgh Comedy Award (formerly The Perrier Award) in 2017 with two sold out national tours: The Darkness of Robins and Hot Shame. John is also a recipient of the Gold Aria Award (formerly The Sony Awards) for the BBC Radio 5 Live radio show, unsurprisingly he's one of the leading voices calling to make it illegal for awards to change their sponsor.
Alongside friend, comrade and "under-DJ" Elis James, he rewrote the rule book for commercial digital indie radio broadcasting on Radio X. Before moving to prime time publicly-funded speech-based radio channel BBC 5Live. Every Friday the pair tackle the big issues, like what foods give you gas and what's the weirdest place you've done your tax return. As well as this, Elis and John host a podcast called How Do You Cope? where they talk to guests about the challenges and hurdles they've faced in their own lives. What shines through all their projects is the kind of male friendship, full of warmth and openness, that we don't see enough of in entertainment. Leading The Guardian to comment
They are tweaking British masculinity at the edges, and in doing so letting in a lot of much-needed light.
John has appeared on Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), Celebrity Mastermind (BBC One) (John is one of the world's leading authorities on the rock band Queen) Live from the BBC (BBC Two), Mock the Week (BBC Two), 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (Dave), Stand Up Central (Comedy Central)
Tour Dates
14/09/2023 NORWICH Playhouse - ON SALE JANUARY 27TH 2023
15/09/2023 CAMBRIDGE Junction
16/09/2023 BASINGSTONE Haymarket
17/09/2023 CARDIFF New Theatre Royal
27/09/2023 BIRMINGHAM Town Hall
28/09/2023 WINCHESTER Theatre Royal
29/09/2023 MILTON KEYNES Stables
30/09/2023 NORTHAMPTON Royal and Derngate
05/10/2023 TUNBRIDGE WELLS Assembly
06/10/2023 PORTSMOUTH New Theatre Royal
09/10/2023 CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre
10/10/2023 DURHAM Gala
11/10/2023 Harrogate Theatre (Comedy Festival)
13/10/2023 GUILDFORD G Live
14/10/2023 SOUTHEND Palace Theatre
15/10/2023 CANTERBURY Gulbenkian
18/10/2023 LEEDS City Varieties
20/10/2023 GLASGOW Pavilion
21/10/2023 NEWCASTLE Tyne Theatre and Opera House
23/10/2023 HUDDERSFIELD Lawrence Batley Theatre
25/10/2023 BARNSLEY The Civic
26/10/2023 BURY ST EDMUNDS The Apex
27/10/2023 READING Concert Hall
29/10/2023 LEAMINGTON SPA Spa Centre
01/11/2023 STEVENAGE Gordon Craig Theatre
02/11/2023 HORSHAM Capitol Theatre
03/11/2023 FINCHLEY Arts Depot
04/11/2023 CREWE Lyceum Theatre
05/11/2023 SHEFFILED Memorial Hall
07/11/2023 EXETER Corn Exchange
08/11/2023 BATH Komedia
10/11/2023 FARNHAM Maltings
15/11/2023 TELFORD Oakengate
18/11/2023 COVENTRY Warwick Arts Centre
19/11/2023 NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal
22/11/2023 SALFORD Lyric
24/11/2023 ST ALBANS Alban Arena
01/12/2023 LONDON Eventim Apollo
December 8, 2022
