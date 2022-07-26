Joe O'Neill Leaves Shakespeare's Globe To Take Up Post Of Managing Director At Nevill Holt Opera

Joe O'Neill will take up the post of Managing Director at Nevill Holt Opera this September, succeeding Annie Lydford who moves onto be Chief Executive at The Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

Joe is currently the Senior Producer for the Education department at Shakespeare's Globe where he has championed the growth of access to live performance for young people and families. He has been successful in growing new audiences through the creation of innovative performances, education work, and partnerships. Joe trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama as a Theatre Designer and has since worked extensively in the arts and education sectors producing and creating productions, festivals, and educational programs, including producing The Festival at Hampstead Theatre. He is an active Governor and Trustee currently, Vice Chair for a school, and Treasurer and Trustee of a Housing non-profit organisation.

Artistic Director Nicholas Chalmers comments, We are delighted to be welcoming Derbyshire born, Joe O'Neill to our team. We were impressed with the way he has sustained and grown the education programme at Shakespeare's Globe. His background in producing, audience development and introducing young people to theatre makes him perfectly placed to build and broaden Nevill Holt Opera's reach and long-term strategies. 2023 marks the tenth anniversary year of Nevill Holt Opera and I look forward to producing our education, community and operatic work alongside Joe.

Joe O'Neill says, I am very much looking forward to working with Nevill Holt Opera as the company continues to grow each year. Alongside its excellent performances of opera and concerts, NHO clearly has meaningful education work and artist development at its core. The company's mission to widen access to brilliant live performance and participation is one that is close to my heart, and I am pleased to bring my own experience to ensure the success and growth of this important work. 2023 is NHO's tenth anniversary year, and I am looking forward to working closely with Nicholas Chalmers, the Nevill Holt Opera team, and the Board to celebrate this milestone and to secure a tremendous future for NHO for years to come.

Nevill Holt Opera has just finished a successful 2022 summer festival, featuring well-loved operas La bohéme with Manchester Camerata and The Barber of Seville with Royal Northern Sinfonia alongside tours to Lincoln Cathedral and Sage Gateshead and a further concert series at Nevill Holt featuring orchestras and ensembles including BBC Concert Orchestra and The Dunedin Consort. Continuing the significant growth of the company in 2021, more people than ever before came to enjoy opera and music at Nevill Holt this summer. Since its creation in 2013, NHO has been committed to both working with young people and communities across the Midlands and to training and casting up-and-coming UK opera singers at the start of their careers, while bringing high-quality opera and music to Leicestershire. The 2023 season will be announced in the coming months.

Joe O'Neill will take up his new role on the 19th of September 2022.