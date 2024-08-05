Jermyn Street Theatre To Present PRIDE & PREJUDICE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the cast for Guildford Shakespeare Company's sparkling production of Pride & Prejudice, which plays at the theatre from August 19 to September 7.

Three actors bring a host of unforgettable characters to life in this London premiere of Abigail Pickard Prices's hilarious, inventive adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved romantic comedy.

The Bennet family's peaceful world is upended when a host of eligible bachelors descend upon the neighbourhood. Hearts race, tongues wag, and passions and possibilities swirl all around the Hertfordshire Hills. At the centre of the storm, the meeting of Lizzie Bennet and Mr Darcy sets off one of literature's most iconic love stories.

April Hughes (Romeo and Juliet – Guildford Shakespeare Company, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End) takes the roles of Lizzie Bennet and others, whilst Luke Barton (Busman's Holiday – Mill at Sonning, One Man Two Guvnors – New Wolsey Theatre and Nuffield Theatre) plays Mr Bennet and others and Sarah Gobran (co-founder of Guildford Shakespeare Company) plays Mrs Bennet and others.

Pride & Prejudice is adapted by Abigail Pickard Price with Sarah Gobran and Matt Pinches. The production is directed by Abigail Pickard Price, with set and costume design by Neil Irish. The assistant designer and costume supervisor is Anett Black. Lighting design is by Matt Dymock and sound design is by Matt Eaton. The movement director is Amy Lawrence.

Artistic Director of Jermyn Street Theatre Stella Powell-Jones says –

I was lucky enough to see Abigail Pickard Price's production of Pride & Prejudice earlier this year at GSC. I left totally entranced by the wit, charm and love of Abi's adaptation and by Sarah, April and Luke's virtuosic multi-rolling brings all of Austen's beloved creation to the stage.

The Quarter Tickets £31 (£27 conc.) booked before 18 August

Beginners Tickets £35 (£31 conc.) booked on or after 19 August

020 7287 2875

and online at www.jermynstreettheatre.co.uk

PERFORMANCES

Mondays to Saturdays 7.30pm, Tuesdays and Saturdays 3pm

RELAXED PERFORMANCE

Fri 30 August 7.30pm

CAPTIONED PERFORMANCE

Wed 4 Sep 7.30pm

Jermyn Street Theatre offers Audio Description Introductions to our shows. These introductions are for people who are blind or partially sighted and provide a short description of the set, characters, and costumes. They are accessed through the relevant show page on our website and are available to listen to in advance of your visit to the theatre.

