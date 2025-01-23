Janette Manrara Joins CHICAGO UK and Ireland Tour

Janette will open at the Cliffs Pavilion, Southend on Monday 3 March 2025.
Former Strictly Come Dancing professional and TV Presenter Janette Manrara will join the UK and Ireland tour of CHICAGO as Roxie Hart, making her musical theatre debut. Janette will open at the Cliffs Pavilion, Southend on Monday 3 March 2025.
Janette said today, “This is a dream come true! To have my musical theatre debut be playing the iconic Roxie Hart is so exciting. She is a beautifully complex character, and I cannot wait to bring my ‘Roxie' to the stage. I truly look forward to working with the incredible cast and the whole team of one of the best musicals of all time. Looking forward to seeing everyone that comes to the show and giving them a real ‘razzle dazzle' of a show!”
Janette joins West End leading lady Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, alongside Joshua Lloyd as Amos Hart and Jordan Lee Davies as Mary Sunshine. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
The cast is completed by Bethany Adamson, Victoria Anderson, Josh Crowther, Joe Dale, Jessica Keable, Robin Kent, Annabelle Laing, Jacob McLay Reid, Jonathan Milton, George Olney, Oliver Ramsdale, Elly Shaw, Lucy Anne Stacey, Matthew Sweet and Ria Tanaka.
Janette Manrara is best known for having been on Strictly Come Dancing, reaching the finals with HRVY, as well as co-hosting BBC2's It Takes Two and hosting the Strictly Live tour across the UK. Her previous theatre credits include the Broadway and international tour of Burn the Floor, as well as UK touring productions A Christmas To Remember, Remembering Fred, Remembering the Movies and a streamed version of Remembering the Oscars, all with her husband Aljaž Škorjanec. Janette is also an author, having released her debut book, ‘Tiny Dancer, Big World'.
Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.
Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, CHICAGO's sexy, sassy score includes the show-stopping songs “Razzle Dazzle”, “Cell Block Tango”, and “All That Jazz”. Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, CHICAGO is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history.
Since it opened in New York in 1996, CHICAGO has played in 38 countries worldwide, and been performed in English, Dutch, German, Swedish, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, French, Danish, Japanese and Korean. Worldwide it has been seen by an estimated 34 million people, grossed over $1.7 billion has played over 35,000 performances.
CHICAGO, which is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The current 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO is choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse, directed by Walter Bobbie, and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler.
MONDAY 3 – SATURDAY 8 MARCH 2025
CLIFFS PAVILION, SOUTHEND
www.trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 MARCH 2025
BORD GAIS ENERGY THEATRE, DUBLIN
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 17 – SATURDAY 22 MARCH 2025
GRAND OPERA HOUSE, BELFAST
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 31 MARCH – SATURDAY 5 APRIL 2025
PAVILION THEATRE, BOURNEMOUTH
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 7 – SATURDAY 12 APRIL 2025
ROYAL CONCERT HALL, NOTTINGHAM
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 14 – SATURDAY 19 APRIL 2025
THE ALEXANDRA, BIRMINGHAM
www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 21 – SATURDAY 26 APRIL 2025
HALL FOR CORNWALL, TRURO
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 29 APRIL – SATURDAY 3 MAY 2025
VENUE CYMRU, LLANDUDNO
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 5 – SATURDAY 10 MAY 2025
WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 12 – SATURDAY 17 MAY 2025
MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY
Casting to be announced.
MONDAY 19 – SATURDAY 24 MAY 2025
BRISTOL HIPPODROME
www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome
Casting to be announced.
MONDAY 9 – SATURDAY 14 JUNE 2025
NEW WIMBLEDON THEATRE
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 16 – SATURDAY 21 JUNE 2025
CURVE, LEICESTER
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 23 – SATURDAY 28 JUNE 2025
GRAND THEATRE, WOLVERHAMPTON
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 30 JUNE – SATURDAY 5 JULY 2025
HULL NEW THEATRE
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 7 – SATURDAY 12 JULY 2025
CONGRESS THEATRE, EASTBOURNE
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 14 – SATURDAY 19 JULY 2025
THEATRE ROYAL, NORWICH
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 21 – SATURDAY 26 JULY 2025
WINTER GARDENS, BLACKPOOL
www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 28 JULY – SATURDAY 2 AUGUST 2025
NEW VICTORIA THEATRE, WOKING
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 4 – SATURDAY 9 AUGUST 2025
SUNDERLAND EMPIRE
www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 11 – SATURDAY 16 AUGUST 2025
HAWTH THEATRE, CRAWLEY
www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 18 – SATURDAY 23 AUGUST 2025
KING'S THEATRE, GLASGOW
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
MONDAY 25 – SATURDAY 30 AUGUST
LOWRY, SALFORD
Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.
