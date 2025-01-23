Janette Manrara Joins CHICAGO UK and Ireland Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Former Strictly Come Dancing professional and TV Presenter Janette Manrara will join the UK and Ireland tour of CHICAGO as Roxie Hart, making her musical theatre debut. Janette will open at the Cliffs Pavilion, Southend on Monday 3 March 2025.

Janette said today, “This is a dream come true! To have my musical theatre debut be playing the iconic Roxie Hart is so exciting. She is a beautifully complex character, and I cannot wait to bring my ‘Roxie' to the stage. I truly look forward to working with the incredible cast and the whole team of one of the best musicals of all time. Looking forward to seeing everyone that comes to the show and giving them a real ‘razzle dazzle' of a show!”

Janette joins West End leading lady Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, alongside Joshua Lloyd as Amos Hart and Jordan Lee Davies as Mary Sunshine. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

The cast is completed by Bethany Adamson, Victoria Anderson, Josh Crowther, Joe Dale, Jessica Keable, Robin Kent, Annabelle Laing, Jacob McLay Reid, Jonathan Milton, George Olney, Oliver Ramsdale, Elly Shaw, Lucy Anne Stacey, Matthew Sweet and Ria Tanaka.

Janette Manrara is best known for having been on Strictly Come Dancing, reaching the finals with HRVY, as well as co-hosting BBC2's It Takes Two and hosting the Strictly Live tour across the UK. Her previous theatre credits include the Broadway and international tour of Burn the Floor, as well as UK touring productions A Christmas To Remember, Remembering Fred, Remembering the Movies and a streamed version of Remembering the Oscars, all with her husband Aljaž Škorjanec. Janette is also an author, having released her debut book, ‘Tiny Dancer, Big World'.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, CHICAGO's sexy, sassy score includes the show-stopping songs “Razzle Dazzle”, “Cell Block Tango”, and “All That Jazz”. Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, CHICAGO is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history.

Since it opened in New York in 1996, CHICAGO has played in 38 countries worldwide, and been performed in English, Dutch, German, Swedish, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, French, Danish, Japanese and Korean. Worldwide it has been seen by an estimated 34 million people, grossed over $1.7 billion has played over 35,000 performances.

CHICAGO, which is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The current 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO is choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse, directed by Walter Bobbie, and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler.

Tour Dates

MONDAY 3 – SATURDAY 8 MARCH 2025

CLIFFS PAVILION, SOUTHEND

www.trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 MARCH 2025

BORD GAIS ENERGY THEATRE, DUBLIN

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 17 – SATURDAY 22 MARCH 2025

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, BELFAST

www.goh.co.uk

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 31 MARCH – SATURDAY 5 APRIL 2025

PAVILION THEATRE, BOURNEMOUTH

www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 7 – SATURDAY 12 APRIL 2025

ROYAL CONCERT HALL, NOTTINGHAM

www.trch.co.uk

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 14 – SATURDAY 19 APRIL 2025

THE ALEXANDRA, BIRMINGHAM

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 21 – SATURDAY 26 APRIL 2025

HALL FOR CORNWALL, TRURO

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

TUESDAY 29 APRIL – SATURDAY 3 MAY 2025

VENUE CYMRU, LLANDUDNO

www.venuecymru.co.uk

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 5 – SATURDAY 10 MAY 2025

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF

www.wmc.org.uk

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 12 – SATURDAY 17 MAY 2025

MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY

www.marlowetheatre.com

Casting to be announced.

MONDAY 19 – SATURDAY 24 MAY 2025

BRISTOL HIPPODROME

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

Casting to be announced.

MONDAY 9 – SATURDAY 14 JUNE 2025

NEW WIMBLEDON THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 16 – SATURDAY 21 JUNE 2025

CURVE, LEICESTER

www.curveonline.co.uk

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 23 – SATURDAY 28 JUNE 2025

GRAND THEATRE, WOLVERHAMPTON

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 30 JUNE – SATURDAY 5 JULY 2025

HULL NEW THEATRE

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 7 – SATURDAY 12 JULY 2025

CONGRESS THEATRE, EASTBOURNE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 14 – SATURDAY 19 JULY 2025

THEATRE ROYAL, NORWICH

www.norwichtheatre.org

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 21 – SATURDAY 26 JULY 2025

WINTER GARDENS, BLACKPOOL

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 28 JULY – SATURDAY 2 AUGUST 2025

NEW VICTORIA THEATRE, WOKING

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 4 – SATURDAY 9 AUGUST 2025

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 11 – SATURDAY 16 AUGUST 2025

HAWTH THEATRE, CRAWLEY

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 18 – SATURDAY 23 AUGUST 2025

KING'S THEATRE, GLASGOW

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

MONDAY 25 – SATURDAY 30 AUGUST

LOWRY, SALFORD

www.thelowry.com

Starring Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Casting for Billy Flynn and Mama Morton to be announced soon.

Comments