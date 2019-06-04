Jamie Muscato Joins The Cast Of THE CLOCKMAKER'S DAUGHTER in Concert

Jamie Muscato (Heathers, Big Fish, Les Miserables) will play Henry Glynn in the concert performance of the acclaimed new British musical The Clockmaker's Daughter on 16thJune.

Also cast are John Owen-Jones as Abraham, Christine Allado as Constance, Fra Fee as Will, Lauren James Ray as Amelia, Graham Hoadly as Mayor Glynn and Wendi Peters as Ma Riley.

They will be joined by members of the Original Studio Album Recording: Barry Keenan Seán Carey, Caroline Kay, Matthew McCabe, Rebecca Gilliland, Leah Pinney and Alan McHale. Joing the ensemble will be Leah Penston.

Set in the fictional Irish town of Spindlewood, The Clockmaker's Daughter is a musical fairytale built around themes of prejudice, discrimination, animosity and a fear of the unknown. Like most towns of age, Spindlewood has its traditions. But no practice, custom or old wives' warning is so firmly adhered to as 'The Turning of the Key'.

The one-off concert will take place at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 16th June at 6.30pm.

Tickets for The Clockmaker's Daughter are available now.

https://cadoganhall.com/whats-on/the-clockmakers-daughter-in-concert/





