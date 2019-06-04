Jamie Muscato Joins The Cast Of THE CLOCKMAKER'S DAUGHTER in Concert

Jun. 4, 2019  

Jamie Muscato Joins The Cast Of THE CLOCKMAKER'S DAUGHTER in Concert

Jamie Muscato (Heathers, Big Fish, Les Miserables) will play Henry Glynn in the concert performance of the acclaimed new British musical The Clockmaker's Daughter on 16thJune.

Also cast are John Owen-Jones as Abraham, Christine Allado as Constance, Fra Fee as Will, Lauren James Ray as Amelia, Graham Hoadly as Mayor Glynn and Wendi Peters as Ma Riley.

They will be joined by members of the Original Studio Album Recording: Barry Keenan Seán Carey, Caroline Kay, Matthew McCabe, Rebecca Gilliland, Leah Pinney and Alan McHale. Joing the ensemble will be Leah Penston.

Set in the fictional Irish town of Spindlewood, The Clockmaker's Daughter is a musical fairytale built around themes of prejudice, discrimination, animosity and a fear of the unknown. Like most towns of age, Spindlewood has its traditions. But no practice, custom or old wives' warning is so firmly adhered to as 'The Turning of the Key'.

The one-off concert will take place at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 16th June at 6.30pm.

Tickets for The Clockmaker's Daughter are available now.

https://cadoganhall.com/whats-on/the-clockmakers-daughter-in-concert/



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Worthing Theatres Announce Their Jazz Cafe Season 2019
  • Royal Exchange Theatre Announces Autumn/Winter 2019 Season
  • Susan Boyle to Perform at The Bristol Hippodrome
  • Jamie Muscato Joins The Cast Of THE CLOCKMAKER'S DAUGHTER in Concert
  • Watermill Theatre Announces Lead Cast And Creative Team For KISS ME KATE
  • Watford Palace Theatre Announces A Radical Re-imagining Of Patrick Hamilton's GASLIGHT

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup