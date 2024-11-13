James Yi Will Lead UK Tour of KIM'S CONVENIENCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After critically-acclaimed runs at Park Theatre and Riverside Studios, the hit production Kim’s Convenience is packing up and heading on a UK tour. Taking charge as the new patriarchic figure of the family will be star of the CBC and Netflix adaptation James Yi. As well as being known for Kim's Convenience, Netflix, he has also been seen in The Interview and Gabby Duran & The Unsittables and has played Appa in previous productions.

Well versed in the complex and shifting family dynamics within the story’s narrative, having been involved in both stage and screen, Yi will explore the growing separation between traditional first-generation immigrant values and those of his second-generation children in this heart-warming tale of the Korean-Canadian family. James Yi comments, Kim's Convenience has literally changed my life. This play continues to open new doors for me, like getting to go all the way to the UK to tour the show with an amazing cast and Production Team! I feel like I'm in a dream that I never want to wake up from.

The award-winning play from Ins Choi which inspired the CBC and Netflix’s TV comedy adaptation debuted in 2011 at Toronto Fringe festival, where the play won the Best New Play award and the Patron's Pick. Kim’s Convenience continues to champion East Asian representation and remains a reflective and universal story that resonates with audiences from any culture. Tackling persistent issues surrounding community, family and intergenerational relationships, this production’s rich tapestry of modern life will now be shared with wider UK audiences.

Producer Adam Blanshay comments, We’re delighted that Kim’s Convenience continues to capture the hearts of its audiences and that people around the United Kingdom will get to experience this universally beautiful story, which embraces family, cultural heritage, and the legacies we leave behind.

Park Theatre’s Artistic Director Jez Bond also comments, I am thrilled that after the success of its sell-out run with us and subsequent transfer to Riverside Studios, Kim’s Convenience will be touring the county - enabling audiences in the regions to enjoy this funny, poignant and entertaining show.

The rest of the cast taking this familial story on tour is soon to be announced.

Tour Dates

12th – 15th March 2025

Leeds Playhouse (courtyard), Playhouse Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS2 7UP

Leeds Playhouse

17th – 22nd March 2025

Derby Theatre, 15 Theatre Walk, Derby, DE1 2NF

Derby Theatre

25th – 29th March 2025

Rose Theatre, 24-26 High Street, Kingston upon Thames, KT1 1HL

Rose Theatre

31st March – 2nd April 2025

Palace Theatre, 430 London Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, Westcliff-on-Sea, SS0 9LA

Palace Theatre

3rd – 5th April 2025

Brighton Dome Corn Exchange, New Road, Brighton, BN1 1UG

Brighton Dome

7th – 12th April 2025

HOME Manchester, 2 Tony Wilson Place, Manchester, M15 4FN

HOME Manchester

22nd – 26th April 2025

Key Theatre, Embankment Road, Peterborough, PE1 1EF

Key Theatre

29th April – 3rd May 2025

Northern Stage, Barras Bridge, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 7RH

Northern Stage

8th – 10th May 2025

Glasgow Pavilion, 121 Renfield Street, Glasgow, G2 3AX

Glasgow Pavilion

12th – 17th May 2025

Oxford Playhouse, 11-12 Beaumont Street, Oxford, OX1 2LW

Oxford Playhouse

19th – 24th May 2025

Leicester Curve (studio), 60 Rutland Street, Leicester, LE1 1SB

Leicester Curve

27th – 31st May 2025

Warwick Arts Centre, University of Warwick, Coventry, CV4 7AL

Warwick Arts Centre

3rd – 7th June 2025

The New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2AS

New Wolsey Theatre

10th – 14th June 2025

Churchill Theatre, High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA

Churchill Theatre

16th – 21st June 2025

York Theatre Royal, St Leonard's Place, York, YO1 7HD

York Theatre Royal

24th – 28th June 2025

Darlington Hippodrome, Parkgate, Darlington, DL1 1RR

Darlington Hippodrome

1st – 5th July 2025

Birmingham Rep (studio), 6 Centenary Square, Birmingham, B1 2EP

Birmingham Rep

