JILTED The Premiere Concert Comes To The Sugar Club This Weekend

"Jilted," a new original musical, will take the stage for its premiere concert at The Sugar Club on June 23rd.

By: Jun. 17, 2024
JILTED The Premiere Concert Comes To The Sugar Club This Weekend
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

"Jilted," a new original musical, will take the stage for its premiere concert at The Sugar Club on June 23rd.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PRINCIPLES OF DECEPTION at Royal and Derngate, Northampton
John Lloyd Young Comes to Crazy Coqs Next Month
A SHERLOCK CAROL Will Return To Marylebone Theatre With Increased Seating Capacity Due To Demand
Squint Reveals First Recipient of the Squint Playwriting Award

Led by a cast of renowned Irish musical theatre performers and accompanied by a live band, the premiere concert of "Jilted" will take audiences on a journey of love, longing, and ultimately, self-discovery. 

Set against the backdrop of love, loss, and redemption, "Jilted" weaves together a tapestry of heart-wrenching narratives and uplifting anthems.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Jilted' to life at The Sugar Club.'' This concert is a celebration of originality, creativity, and the power of storytelling through music. We cannot wait to share this unforgettable experience with audiences and invite them to join us on this magical journey." 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos