JILTED The Premiere Concert Comes To The Sugar Club This Weekend

"Jilted," a new original musical, will take the stage for its premiere concert at The Sugar Club on June 23rd.

Led by a cast of renowned Irish musical theatre performers and accompanied by a live band, the premiere concert of "Jilted" will take audiences on a journey of love, longing, and ultimately, self-discovery.

Set against the backdrop of love, loss, and redemption, "Jilted" weaves together a tapestry of heart-wrenching narratives and uplifting anthems.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Jilted' to life at The Sugar Club.'' This concert is a celebration of originality, creativity, and the power of storytelling through music. We cannot wait to share this unforgettable experience with audiences and invite them to join us on this magical journey."

