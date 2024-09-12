JANIE DEE'S BEAUTIFUL WORLD OF CABARET Will Come to London and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hot on the stiletto heels of her critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run, two-time Olivier and multi-award-winning, critically acclaimed British actress, singer and musical theatre star, Janie Dee will perform a series of autumn dates for Janie Dee's Beautiful World Of Cabaret - a playfully informative and inspirational musical journey into humanity and nature, that is, at its heart, always hopeful.

Janie Dee's Beautiful World of Cabaret will feature a range of music from artists and composers including Sondheim, Sting, Peggy Lee,Eric Angus, Katherine McMahon, Noel Gay and Vivaldi. Joining Janie will be violinist Sarah Harrison, accordion player Igor Outkine, vocalist and performer Josephina Ortiz Lewis and dancer and choreographer Sophia Priolo. The musical director is Jordan Paul Clarke. Together they shift between cabaret and spoken word to explore how we can be more mindful of the world we live in.

Inspired by her own children running through the streets of London shouting “Save our Planet!”, Janie is passionate about her conscious efforts to reduce waste and limit her own use of plastics – with sometimes hilarious and extraordinary results. In this show, she looks at herself to ask what small steps can be taken to make a difference.

Frank yet optimistic, urgent yet joyful, radical yet playful, Janie Dee's Beautiful World of Cabaret is a celebration of all that we love and share on this planet.

Janie Dee comments “I started the London Climate Change Festival in 2020 to bring information, inspiration and hope. I then pulled together a whole host of incredible people and created a stunning performance and documentary with the great and the good including Sheila Atim, Michelle Terry, Rob Brydon, David Suchet, Kerry Ellis, Brian May, Natalie Fee, Bella Lack, Stuart Ramsay, Gerald Finley CBE, Wayne Sleep OBE, Marcelino Sambe, ‘Song for Nature ‘for Sky Arts. I then felt sure that a live event would amplify the effect, So Beautiful World Cabaret was born! It's an unexpected twist on the traditional cabaret that's radical yet informative, and very dear to me.”

Performance Dates

14 September – The Vaults London – 10pm

19 – 21 September - Tabard Theatre London - 7.30pm

24 – 28 September - Jermyn Street Theatre – 7.30pm (plus 3.30pm Tues & Sat)

29 September – The Playground Theatre – 4pm

4 October – Assembly Rooms Ludlow – 8pm

Janie Dee is an award-winning British actress celebrated for her extraordinary versatility in acclaimed work on stage, film, television, and radio. She is a two-time Olivier Award winner for Alan Ayckbourn's Comic Potential at the Lyric Theatre, transferring to Manhattan Theatre Club in New York, and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel at The National Theatre. She has also won Evening Standard, Critics' Circle, Obie, Theatre World Newcomer and TMA Theatre Awards.

During the pandemic, Janie starred in a live stream production of Terence Rattigan's one-woman play All On Her Own, and she produced and appeared in Song for Nature, a filmed concert from the London Coliseum for the London Climate Change Festival, which Janie established in 2018. The concert brought together distinguished actors, singers, creatives, scientists and activists to raise awareness of climate change and was broadcast on Sky Arts on World Earth Day 2021

Theatre includes: Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends (Gielgud Theatre), The Motive and the Cue (National Theatre), The Grass is Greener (Theatre Royal Windsor), An Hour and a Half Late (Theatre Royal Bath), Vanva and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Theatre Royal Bath and Charing Cross Theatre), A Little Night Music (Buxton Opera House), The Boyfriend (Menier Chocolate Factory), Jamie Lloyd's Pinter 4 - Moonlight / Night School (Pinter Theatre), Monogamy (Park Theatre), Follies (National Theatre), Hand to God, The Seagull (Regent's Park), Dream Queen (Sam Wanamaker Playhouse for the London Festival of Cabaret), Ah, Wilderness! (The Young Vic), 84 Charing Cross Road (Salisbury

Playhouse), A Little Night Music (Palace Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Russia and China with The Globe).



Television includes: The Burning Girls (Paramount+), You&Me (ITV), Chimerica (Channel 4), Crashing (Channel 4/E4), Doctor Who (BBC), A Tribute to Harold Pinter (BBC), Celebration (CBC) and The Murder Room (BBC).



Film includes:Official Secrets (Classified Films), The Trouble With Dot and Harry (Existential Films), Dare to be Wild (Oasis Films) and Me and Orson Welles (CingmaNX).

