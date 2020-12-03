Indie Collaborative Artists To Perform On Indie Star Events Online Holiday Series Of Shows

Star Events Online, in partnership with the international music organization, The Indie Collaborative, are bringing artists and musicians from all over the world directly to your screens this Christmas season, starting on December 5th with a spectacular jam-packed schedule.

In aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust (UK), the concerts will take place each weekend from 7PM (GMT) / 2PM (EST), and will feature a variety of performers across diverse genres - ranging from Christian to Rock, and Country & Folk to Jazz. Christmas Eve will also bring a special evening of Traditional Christmas Classics.

These events see Star Events Online celebrate the creative spirit of incredible independent artists with the Indie Collaborative, a US-born initiative, founded by Top-Charting Billboard artist, Grant Maloy Smith, and Emmy Award Winner, Eileen Sherman, in an effort to provide musicians and industry professionals a platform to connect and collaborate - crossing genres, cultures, and continents. From Grammy, Emmy, and Broadway's Tony Award honorees to the next generation of young, professional musicians, the I.C. membership is over 2000 strong worldwide and welcomes every genre. The 28 multi-award winning artists, headlining December's Christmas concerts, will be sure to brighten up the season as they put a new spin (each with a distinctively unique style) on Classical, Pop, Jazz, Christian, Country/Folk, Rock, and an old-fashioned, Traditional holiday show.

For more information on how to sign up, visit: members.starevents.online/signup

christmas.starevents.online.

