Improv Royalty The Free Association Announce Programme To Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary

The Free Association have announced their programme to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. Tickets are on sale now and are available from www.thefreeassociation.co.uk/fa-shows.

As the largest provider of improvisation training in the UK, The Free Association has become the standard bearer for long-form improvised comedy in the UK, connecting with audiences through the power of spontaneous creativity and in-the-moment joy.

Graham Dickson, Founder of the Free Association said: "In the last 10 years the Free Association has taught long-form improv to thousands of students and created dozens of original improv shows and teams. More than that, we've become a cherished home for people who love improv comedy; a place that has fostered generations of enduring friendships. I'm immensely proud of the achievements of the company, but more than anything I'm proud of this passionate community who have had each other's backs for a decade."

The Free Association is improv theatre at its best - as spontaneous as live comedy gets, where scenes, stories, and characters are created in the moment without a script. In the classroom, people from all walks of life learn the skills of improvisation - collaboration, creativity, confidence - to take into their lives and careers, on-stage or off.

Notable alumni from The Free Association include: Ambika Mod (One Day), Phil Wang, Ritu Arya (Umbrella Academy), Tom Burke (Furiosa, The Souvenir), Liz Kingsman (One Woman Show), Jim Archer (dir. Big Boys, Brian & Charles), Kayleigh Llewelyn (writer, In My Skin)

Founded by actor, writer and improviser Graham Dickson who is also a co-founder of Austentatious. He performs, teaches and directs improv extensively across the UK. Recent credits: Renegade Nell (Disney) Witchfinder (BBC), Afterlife (Netflix), PLS Like (BBC) and the feature films All My Friends Hate Me and What's Love Got To Do With It. Graham has also written three acclaimed solo shows and is co-creator of short form series Down From London, currently being adapted for Film4.

Naomi Petersen is the current Artistic Director of The Free Association. She has been performing with the Free Association since 2015. She is a member of the improv supergroups Sorry and Groundhog, and is an acclaimed actor, starring in the theatre productions of Alan Ayckbolurn's Constant Companions and The Girl Next Door. Naomi will appear in St. Doctor's Hospital, Three and This Doesn't Leave the Room.

