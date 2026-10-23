Imagine Theatre Reveals Season of 21 Pantomimes Across the UK

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This Christmas, some of the UK’s most recognisable faces will head to a theatre near you as Imagine Theatre unveils its 2026 season. With twenty one pantomimes, this season will feature a roll-call of familiar faces joining panto dames, comics, dancers and singers from across the UK.

Four of the UK’s favourite TV and radio presenters – Vernon Kay, Gethin Jones, Owain Wyn Evans and Richie Anderson – swap the studio for the stage and a good dose of panto madness. They’ll be joined by screen and stage favourites including Steve Speirs and Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd, while panto royalty Su Pollard, Joe Pasquale and Strictly Come Dancing favourite La Voix are guaranteed to have audiences rolling in the aisles.

There’s no shortage of familiar faces for younger audiences either. Megastar Justin Fletcher will be joined by Balamory’s PC Plum, Andrew Agnew, double BAFTA winner Mark Rhodes and popular CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley.

Reaching for the wand rather than the buzzer this Christmas are ‘Chasers’ Anne Hegerty and Jenny Ryan, with twinkle-toed brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard, Britain’s Got Talent finalists Han & Fran, pop and musical theatre favourite Suzanne Shaw, and much-loved ‘Joseph’ Keith Jack adding even more sparkle to the season.

Joining this stellar line-up is a host of well-known West End performers, who will share the stage with talented local youngsters, giving audiences the chance to see the stars of tomorrow performing alongside some of Britain’s best-known faces.

This year, Imagine Theatre will present panto in Bromley, Cardiff, Carmarthen, Coventry, Crewe, Dartford, Fareham, Glasgow, High Wycombe, Halifax, Hertford, Inverness, Kilmarnock, Kirkcaldy, Leamington Spa, Llandudno, Leicester, Reading, Stafford, Swansea and Swindon.

The season builds on Imagine Theatre's award-winning track record, with the company having received almost 40 UK Pantomime Association Award nominations in recent years and taking home nine awards, including Best Set and Best Pantomime Over 900 Seats.

Laura Taylor, Head of Celebrity Casting at Imagine Theatre, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this year’s line-up of shows and stars. Pantomime season is always such a special time of year and it’s a rare opportunity for the whole family to get together, have some escapism and make memories that will last a lifetime. So, we need to make sure the cast on stage are having a good time too as that becomes infectious. The shows that we’ve put together this year are guaranteed to be a whole lot of fun!”

Steve Boden, Joint CEO of Imagine Theatre, said:” Creating panto is special. It’s a huge team effort, from the team behind the scenes and our cast and crew, everyone brings a bit of themselves to it. We’re incredibly proud this year once again to work with such a brilliant mix of established names and local talent, and to create shows that value tradition and storytelling, putting families at the front and centre. We put a lot of heart into our pantomimes, and I hope that comes across the moment the curtain goes up.”

Expect spectacular sets, big dance numbers, hilarious comedy, singalong favourites, sensational special effects and plenty of audience participation - all the glorious chaos that makes panto one of Britain’s favourite traditions.

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