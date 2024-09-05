Ian Hislop and Nick Newman Will Bring THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF A CAD to The Watermill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New shows have been announced at the Watermill for the first half of 2025, as well as the launch of a new free to join scheme: 16-30: Beginners which gives young people access to £10 tickets and other discounts to selected shows.

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman will return to the Watermill, following the successes of A Bunch of Amateurs, Trial By Laughter, The Wipers Times, and Spike, with a new comedy directed by Paul Hart, designed by Ceci Calf. The Autobiography of a Cad, adapted from the satirical novel by A.G. Macdonell will open the season, playing from Friday 7 February to Saturday 22 March.

Chronicling the rise of self-proclaimed political titan Edward Percival Fox-Ingleby from Eton to Oxford and then on to Parliament, the Cad’s story contains all the hallmarks of success: university escapades with friends taking the blame, courageously signing up to be on the administrative frontline of the First World War effort and doing the decent thing and joining the Tory party in the 1920s.

Committed to ploughing his own way through life, righting the wrongs of his unforgivably liberal parents and armed with a universal disregard for the rules, the truth, and the women in his life, this is Edward Fox-Ingleby, a man who no-one loves as much as himself. This happily fictitious memoir about serving the nation bears no relation to any politicians, past, present or future.

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman said, “We are thrilled to be returning to the Watermill Theatre with our new play, The Autobiography of a Cad. The Watermill has been an enthusiastic supporter of new writing, and this is our fifth play for the theatre, after A Bunch of Amateurs, The Wipers Times, Trial By Laughter and Spike.

Based on A.G. Macdonell's satirical masterpiece and set in the decades before and after World War One, The Autobiography of a Cad follows in the rich tradition of outrageously subversive British humour. Once again, it is a privilege to have our work showcased by a theatre renowned for staging world-class productions."

From Thursday 27 – Saturday 29 March, The Watermill’s celebrated Youth Ensemble will present Emil and the Detectives by Erich Kästner, adapted by Carl Miller, directed by Heidi Bird.

A train carriage, somewhere outside Berlin, 1929.

Emil has a shameful secret and pocketful of money. Opposite him is a mysterious stranger with a cunning plan. A slice of apple and a cut finger later, Emil’s missed his stop, his pocket’s empty and he is pursuing the suspected thief, Mr Snow, across Berlin.

Joined by a detective crew including Toots, Pony the Hat, the Professor and Tuesday, Emil’s frantic dash across the city takes him to the heights of the hotels, through the lengths of the alleyways and to the depths to the sewers to try and keep a promise.

From Friday 4 April – Saturday 17 May, Piaf by Pam Gems, directed by Kimberley Sykes, will draw audiences into the extraordinary world of Édith Piaf, the French chanteuse who captivated the world with her unquestionable talent. Audrey Brisson returns to The Watermill after her much-loved, critically acclaimed and Olivier-nominated performance as Amélie Poulain in Amélie in 2019, which subsequently transferred to the West End.

Pam Gems’ play charts The Little Sparrow’s dramatic rise from the squalor of the streets of Paris to the glamour of international stardom. Piaf intertwines the great loves, losses and questionable decisions of this complex and fragile star with her raw, spellbinding songs, performed live by an ensemble cast of actor-musicians.

Audrey Brisson said, “I'm very much looking forward to being back at the Watermill and getting my teeth stuck into this tremendous project”

From Thursday 22 May – Saturday 7 June, The Watermill and Reading Rep Theatre will present Three Hens in a Boat by Camille Ucan, directed by Abigail Pickard Price. Lovingly inspired by Jerome K. Jerome’s ‘Three Men in a Boat’, Camille Ucan’s new heartfelt comedy charts the twist and turns of intergenerational family dynamics on a hen do with a difference. Navigating the River Thames from Kingston to Henley and almost all the way down the aisle, Claudette, Gloria and Jay’s well-intentioned family outing soon devolves into a series of hilarious misadventures.

Camille Ucan said “I wanted to write a play about female family dynamics that celebrates the fun and interrogates the friction those relationships bring. I also wanted to explore heritage and how three generations in the same family connect with their own stories, inspired by my Guyanese grandmother and our own hand-me-down history. Jerome K. Jerome’s romp of a novel has provided me with the perfect backdrop for the characters to muse and meander - if you’re a die-hard fan of the book then sorry I got rid of all the men! I’m so excited to see the play come to life on stage.”

Paul Hart said, “What better way to kick off the season than with a new comedy from Watermill regulars Ian Hislop and Nick Newman. This play is a response to journalist, writer and broadcaster A.G. Macdonell’s wonderful book, which could have been written yesterday, from two of our leading satirists. I can’t wait to see what our Youth Ensemble do with Carl Miller’s adaptation of Erich Kästner’s fast-paced, detective adventure, Emil and the Detectives, which premiered at The National Theatre. It’s a real thrill for us to be reuniting with Audrey Brisson, following her extraordinary performance here in Amelie, in Pam Gems’ monumental play about the iconic Edith Piaf. We’re also delighted to be working with the team at Reading Rep Theatre on Three Hens in a Boat, Camille Ucan’s new comedy inspired by ‘Three Men in a Boat’. It’s a truly brilliant take on the original - combining three generations of women in far too small a boat whilst navigating the Thames and the intricacies of family politics!”

Claire Murray added, “We’re operating as an independent charity since our 100% cut from Arts Council England, so we’re proud to be able to offer an ambitious season that features two exciting new adaptations, the talents of incredible actor musicians and our brilliant youth ensemble. In addition, the launch of 16-30: Beginners, offering discounted tickets to young people, reflects our continuing commitment to the next generation of audiences. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our unique corner of West Berkshire and remain grateful to our audiences, donors and brilliant staff team who make it possible for us to create this work.”

Priority booking opens for Members from Wednesday 18 September, with memberships starting at £35 for the year. Email subscribers booking opens on Tuesday 1 October with general booking opening the following day on Wednesday 2 October. Tickets for the season start at £15 and can be booked online at watermill.org.uk or by calling the box office on 01635 46044.

