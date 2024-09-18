I'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR THINGS THAT LAST Comes To Shoreditch Town Hall in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An evening of intimate performances curated by acclaimed artist and choreographer SERAFINE1369.

Featuring four incredible performance and dance pieces from UK and International Artists: Adam Christensen (DK/UK), keyon gaskin (USA), Florence Peake (UK) and SERAFINE1369 (UK) with Steph McMann and Fernanda Muñoz-Newsome.

On Friday, 25th October 2025, Shoreditch Town Hall's historic Victorian auditorium will transform into a soil-covered performance space, for a one-of-a-kind Performance Salon curated by acclaimed artist and choreographer SERAFINE1369.

Commissioned by Home Live Art to celebrate their 25th anniversary, the evening brings together four ground-breaking artists in a repeating cycle of performances, on a bed of fresh soil.

The event marks a reimagining of Home Live Art's infamous Performance Salons, a series of experimental performance gatherings that began in 1999 in a family house in South London. Known for pushing the boundaries of Live Art, the salons became a testing ground for new ideas and a space for bold, often transgressive performances.

Now, 25 years on, SERAFINE1369 reimagines this format by curating an evening that embodies the radical spirit of the original salons while offering a new queer contemporary perspective which feels both urgent and defiant, challenging us to rethink how we gather and witness performance in these shifting times.

Katy Baird, Artistic Director of Home Live Art, said: "We're thrilled to collaborate with SERAFINE1369, whose continuing exploration into new and innovative ways of engaging both artists and audiences perfectly captures the pioneering spirit of the original Performance Salons. This collaboration continues to uphold the core values that have driven our organisation for 25 years, redefining how we experience performance in exciting new ways."

The programme features a bold lineup of UK and international queer artists-Adam Christensen, keyon gaskin, Florence Peake, and SERAFINE1369-whose performances will unfold in a time-bending cycle, with blurs, overlaps, collisions and transformations, as each work flows into the next, again and again.

Audiences can witness the work from various vantage points across the ground floor and balcony of the historic Assembly Hall, engaging with the performances from multiple angles and perspectives-inviting them to look again, readjust, and experience at their own pace.

SERAFINE1369 said, "I'm super happy to be invited to reimagine Home Live Art's Performance Salons and to curate the work of other artists that inspire me. I am a fan of performance as well as a maker so there is always a deep pleasure in curating and I am curious about the ways that viewing different works in sequence can deepen meaning and transform perspective.

The vision for the evening is connected to my recent work, The Ways, the Fortune, the Fall, a show about cycles, returns and decomposition. There will be a dark, stripped back feeling to I've been looking for things that last and I am looking forward to receiving whatever will emerge from the cracks."

Ellie Browning, Head of Cultural Programme at Shoreditch Town Hall, expressed her excitement about supporting the event:

"We're delighted to celebrate Home Live Art's 25th anniversary by hosting I've been looking for things that last at Shoreditch Town Hall. We're always excited by artists who transform our spaces, creating unexpected and unique experiences for audiences and SERAFINE1369's curated evening in our grand Assembly Hall, promises exactly that."

For more information, including ticket links and performance details, visit: https://bit.ly/Ivebeenlookingforthingsthatlast.

