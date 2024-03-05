I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE Will Make UK Premiere at Southwark Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The UK première of I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire by Samantha Hurley will open at Southwark Playhouse, Borough on 3 July for a six-week run until 10 August, with previews from 28 June.

I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire premièred at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre in NYC in July of 2023 with a sold-out run. Tyler Struble and Tessa Albertson renew their collaboration for the London transfer with Struble again directing Albertson as she reprises the role of Shelby Hinkley.

Playwright Samantha Hurley said, "It truly is the biggest pinch-me moment to be able to take my very first play to the city that made me fall so deeply in love with theatre. Everyone better get their cheeky little butts over to Southwark Playhouse Borough this summer to attend the real royal wedding. (Also, any Love Island UK contestant gets a free ticket!!)"

Full casting and creative team to be announced.

Directed by Tyler Struble; Set Designer: Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez; Lighting Designer: Holly Ellis; Sound Designer: Jamie Lu; Costume Designer: Reuben Speed; General Management: Katy Galloway Productions; Casting by: Harry Blumenau Casting; Production Management: Chloe Stally-Gibson

Produced by Jacob Stuckelman, with Associate Producer Matt Krauss, co-producers Zachary Hausman, Robin Aren, Taylor Feldman, and Andrew Patino.

To cope with the absence of her father, neglect of her mother, and ridicule by her classmates, eighth grader Shelby Hinkley has put all of her time and energy into the only thing that matters in 2004: Spiderman. When leading a devout online fan club proves insufficient to her needs, Shelby decides to risk it all for love, kidnap famous actor Tobey Maguire, and marry him in her basement. Her fantasies of happily ever after start to crumble as she realizes Tobey may not be the charismatic, heartthrob actor she thinks she knows.

A Y2K farce, I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire is a full-throttle explosion of our para-social relationships and the obsessions that detonate them.

I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire is Samantha Hurley's debut play. Her original works have been performed at the UCB theatre, Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre, Characters Welcome, PIT and Brooklyn Comedy Collective.

Tessa Albertson plays Shelby Hinkley. Her other theatre credits include The Low Road (The Public Theater), Shrek The Musical (Broadway Theatre), Happy Days (The Wild Project Online), and Macbeth (Lewis Center for the Arts). Her television credits include Younger as series regular Caitlin Miller, Generation, The Family, The Good Wife and Instinct; and for film, Blame and Barry.

Tyler Struble directs. Their other theatre credits include Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them (Kitchen Theatre Company) and The Beast (Soundscape Theatre). Struble served as dramaturg for What the Constitution Means to Me, and has assisted M. Bevin O'Gara, Kyle Haden, Rebecca Bradshaw, Suzanne Agins, Margarett Perry. They were previously Associate Producer at Kitchen Theatre Company in Ithaca, NY. At KTC, they were part of the producing team that helmed the world-première production of Shape by Kara-Lynn Vaeni.