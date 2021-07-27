Hope Mill Theatre Will Present A Celebration Of Musical Theatre At Hope Fest

Hope Mill Theatre's summer festival of arts and culture will be closed with four nights celebrating the very best of musical theatre starring a cast of stellar stage performers.

Written and conceived by Chris Burgess and directed by Kirk Jameson, A Celebration of Musical Theatre is a new show that will take audiences on a musical journey of song and dance featuring some of the best songs ever written for the stage. It has choreography by Tosh Wanogho-Maud, musical orchestrations by Nick Barstow and musical direction by Greg Last.

The show will feature a selection of some of the best loved songs from the genre, including medleys of classics from Gilbert & Sullivan and Rodgers & Hammerstein, to more recent hits like You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen.

Other favourites showcased will include I Dreamed a Dream (Les Miserables), You Could Drive A Person Crazy (Company), Tradition (Fiddler on the Roof), One (A Chorus Line), I Don't Know How to Love Him (Jesus Christ Superstar) and many more.

The show will also feature the iconic Seasons of Love from RENT, which has a forthcoming August run at Hope Mill Theatre.

Making up the cast will be Gemma Sutton (Follies, Gypsy, The Girl From The North Country), Joel Harper-Jackson (Kinky Boots, Beautiful, Jesus Christ Superstar), Emma Kingston (In The Heights, Les Miserables, Evita), Idriss Kargbo (Shrek, Five Guys Named Moe, Wicked) and Laura Harrison (Parade, Rocky Horror Show, Legally Blonde)

A Celebration of Musical Theatre will close out Hope Mill Theatre's three-week festival, HOPE FEST, which has been running in Ancoats, Manchester since 16th July in association with Electric Park.

The festival has taken place inside a large 250-capacity theatre tent based beside New Islington Tram Station (one stop from Piccadilly Station) on the junction between Pollard Street and Great Ancoats Street.

The festival line up has offered something for everyone including comedy, music, drama and film screenings as well as one off special community events.

As well as ticketed events, the Theatre Garden & Bar is open to the public to enjoy food and drink until Sunday the 8th August 2021 from 12noon to 10:30pm Tuesday to Sunday.

On offer is a range of local produce from Ancoats Gin, 7 Brothers, Shin Digger and Paradiso Authentic Desserts. There is also a BBQ on site and stone baked pizza available with Vegan and Vegetarian options.

The bar features a garden/forest installation provided by local Charity GROUND WORKS.

Hope Fest is following any Covid-secure guidelines in place at the time, and was designed with social distancing in mind - customers will be asked to book in groups of 2,4 or 6 seated at tables (individual tickets also available on request) - meaning the event will go ahead regardless of any further delays to the relaxation of restrictions.

For more information, or to book a group of 2, 4, or 6 seated at tables please visit www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk. Bookings of 6 receive a 10% discount. To book an individual ticket please contact the box office on 0161 257 9141 or boxoffice@hopemilltheatre.co.uk