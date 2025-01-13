Hip-Hop Dance Event To Takeover Royal Academy Of Dance's Headquarters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next month on 1st February, the Royal Academy of Dance will host Battle: Break-It-Down, a hip-hop event produced by RAD's Step into Dance programme, the UK's largest inclusive dance programme for secondary school students, in partnership with Jack Petchey Foundation.

Designed for young people aged 11-18 (up to 25 for SEND students) who attend a school in London or Essex, the event will see a takeover of the RAD's London headquarters in which participants will learn about hip-hop culture and how this informed battling.

Battle: Break-It-Down will feature workshops including Krumping, Voguing, Locking and more, freestyling opportunities, plus talks by industry professionals including Kenrick 'H20' Sandy MBE, Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director/Choreographer of Boy Blue, Emma Houston (Shortbread the Breaker) and Caine Harrison.

Established in 2006, Step into Dance enables young people to develop their passion, skills and understanding of dance. Working with mainstream and SEND schools across London and Essex, Step into Dance reaches around 4,000 students annually through a diverse and inclusive programme of weekly classes, workshops and performance opportunities, aiming to reach those that might not otherwise connect with dance.

Despite the worrying fact that one third of UK schools are not teaching dance - although it is part of the specified national curriculum - the programme has a huge, palpable impact on school students. In a recent survey 76% of Step into Dance participants said that dance helps with their mental health and 83% said they would continue to learn to dance in the future.

Speaking of the event, Alexander Campbell, Artistic Director of Royal Academy of Dance says: "The Step into Dance programme has been running for nearly 20 years and is an integral part of the work we do at the RAD. Although we are known to many as an organisation specialising in ballet, and are hugely proud of this enduring legacy, our work sits across other dance forms including hip-hop, which is hugely popular on the Step into Dance programme.

As we continue to evolve as an organisation, it's events such as Battle: Break-It-Down that showcase our mission to widen access to dance and support young people. It's why we are delighted to be opening our doors next month so that young people can come together and share in the power and influence of hip-hop dance culture."

Riana Morrison-Kirnon, Trustee of the Jack Petchey Foundation and former Step into Dance participant, said of the collaboration: "The Jack Petchey Foundation is delighted to be collaborating with the Royal Academy of Dance on this incredible event. The Foundation's mission is to provide opportunities to young people to build their skills and confidence, and Battle perfectly encapsulates that. This event gives young people a chance to learn about hip-hop culture and showcase their talents in front of enthusiastic and supportive audiences, which improves their physical and mental well-being. Each year we are blown away by the togetherness shown at this gathering and the young performers' abilities, and I'm sure this year will be no different."

If you're a young person based in London or Essex and would like to participate, registrations for Battle: Break-It-Down close at 12pm on 31st January. To find out more visit: https://www.royalacademyofdance.org/event/break-into-battle/

To find out more about the Step into Dance programme visit: https://www.royalacademyofdance.org/dance-classes/step-into-dance/

