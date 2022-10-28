Hillberry Theatre Hosts Its Final Theatre Production Before Transitioning Into The Gretchen Valade Jazz Center
Performances run November 11 through November 20.
The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, in the College of Fine, Performing, and Communication Arts at Wayne State University is proud to present The Merry Wives of Windsor written by William Shakespeare, running November 11 through November 20 at the Hilberry Theatre located at 4743 Cass Ave. It is directed by guest artist Lavinia Hart, who last directed Theatre and Dance at Wayne's production of The Winter's Tale by William Shakespeare in February 2020.
Theatre and Dance at Wayne's production of The Merry Wives of Windsor marks the end of an era as it will be the last play performed in the Hilberry Theatre. Wayne State honors The Hilberry's roots by bringing the Hillberry back to its early days of performing primarily Shakespeare works. After the production, the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance makes its transition into the new Hilberry Gateway, which opens early Winter 2023. Audiences have enjoyed more than 600 productions at the Hilberry and with the Hilberry Graduate Company.
Written by William Shakespeare, The Merry Wives of Windsor is a comedic romp about the boozing and boorish Sir John Falstaff (performed by Taurean Hogan, third-year M.F.A. actor), who is in Windsor, Ontario amid the height of Boblo Island Amusement Park popularity and looking to have fun. He is running out of money, and so hatches a plot to woo a wealthy wife away from her husband and steal her money. Instead of sending a love letter to just one woman, he sends identical letters to two: Mrs. Page (Jessica Annunziata, third-year M.F.A. Actor) and Mrs. Ford (Marcela Garzaro, third-year M.F.A. Actor). The women learn about Falstaff's dishonorable intentions and set out to humiliate him appropriately.
Tickets are selling fast! Prices start at $15 for students, $18 for seniors and Wayne State alumni, faculty, and staff, and $22 for adults. For neighbors to the North, Theatre and Dance at Wayne is offering $5 USD off tickets with Canadian ID. Tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206173®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatreanddance.wayne.edu%2F2022-2023%2Fmerry-wives?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, by phone at 313-577-2972, or in person at the Box Office up to two hours prior to performance time.
