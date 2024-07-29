HAIRSPRAY, HEATHERS, and More Set for Autumn Season 2024 at Milton Keynes Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



2024 has been a spectacular year for Milton Keynes Theatre so far, with some of the most iconic musicals and plays returning to the city, along with comedy, dance and much more. Happily, the rest of the year promises much more of the same!

Fans of musicals have lots to be happy about this season, with a feast of fantastic musical productions coming to Milton Keynes over the next few months. The season kicks off with the return of the feel-good classic Hairspray The Musical, quickly followed by the fan-favourite show Heathers the Musical, straight from its West End run.

Families will love the new UK tour of 101 Dalmatians, starring Kym Marsh as the iconic Cruella de Vil. All of this is before the theatre has the honour of opening the new UK tour of the iconic musical Chicago, which will bring the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s to Milton Keynes!

Other music highlights includes An Officer and a Gentleman The Musical, Elf The Musical (based on the cherished 2003 hit film), NOW That's What I Call A Musical (starring EastEnders star Nina Wadia and pop icon Sonia), and Here You Come Again - The New Dolly Parton Musical, which is packed full of songs by the country music icon.

The theatre also has plenty of other shows in all sorts of genres, meaning there is something for all audiences coming to Milton Keynes soon! Dance fans can enjoy a performance by Nigeria's celebrated QDance Company when they bring the exuberant performance of their show Re:INCARNATION to the stage.

Families can enjoy the latest adaptation of David Walliams' popular books, with Awful Auntie coming to the theatre this November. For those who enjoy a more dramatic evening at the theatre, poet and playwright Yaw Asiamah brings a Double Bill of shows to Milton Keynes for one night only this September.

If you're after some great comedy, check out the theatre's list of one-night performances, including A-List comedians such as Ben Elton: Authentic Stupidity, Fern Brady - I Gave You Milk To Drink and Paddy McGuinness: Nearly There...!

As always, there's a fantastic list of music-based one-night performances, including The Drifters, The Music of Fleetwood Mac by Candlelight, Legend: The Music of Bob Marley, and MANIA – The ABBA Tribute.

The Autumn season concludes with the Milton Keynes debut of Come From Away, the award-winning hit musical that shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11.

All of these shows come before Milton Keynes Theatre's yearly panto returns, with Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood starring in Peter Pan. With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and barrel-loads of laughter, Peter Pan will take your whole family on a magical trip to Never Land like never before!

The start of 2025 promises even more fantastic productions, including Carlos Acosta's Nutcracker in Havana, Dear Evan Hansen, The Rocky Horror Show, Murder on the Orient Express, and many more.

Find out more and book your tickets at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.

