Graeae Re-Releases THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA For Women's History Month

To mark the final two weeks of Women's History Month and to celebrate its 2021 OnComm Award for best recorded show, Graeae Theatre Company and the Royal Exchange Theatre have announced they are re-releasing the recording of their co-production of Lorca's The House of Bernarda Alba for two weeks only from 22 March.

The archive recording of the 2017 stage version was first released during lockdown last summer and is now available again as a free-to-view offering on YouTube from Monday 22 March at midday to Monday 5 April at 6pm. Lorca's bold exploration of female identity, sexuality and power is directed by Graeae artistic director Jenny Sealey with Kathryn Hunter leading an all-female Deaf and disabled cast and creative team. While the archive recording will be free to watch, donations are welcome at www.justgiving.com/graeae

Over the past year since the beginning of the pandemic, Graeae's online offering has flourished with The House of Bernarda Alba joining Reasons To Be Cheerful, two series of their acclaimed Crips Without Constraints programme and their contribution to the nationwide touring theatre project Signal Fires. They have also recently opened applications for the 2021-22 intake of the Ensemble training programme for young theatre makers.

In addition, last Summer, Graeae launched their major groundbreaking initiative Beyond, a transformative project designed to remove barriers and revolutionise the careers of Deaf and Disabled artists across the UK.