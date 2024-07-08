Gracie Lou Will Bring ICONS to The Other Palace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drag Artiste and Cabaret Performer Gracie Lou is set to bring her one woman cabaret showICONS to The Other Palace Studio on Sunday 14th July for one performance only with musical direction by Michael England.

From Madonna and Minnelli to Garland, Gaga and more, Gracie Lou sings her favourite songs to tell stories about her biggest ICONS.

Gracie Lou said 'The inspiration for ICONS came after I had been listening to Linda Eder’s interpretation of Over the Rainbow, originally sung by one of the classic icons. It got me thinking about other icons and the songs they have sung.’

Gracie Lou is a sophisticated and elegant Drag Artiste with over a decade of performing in theatre who writes and produces her own cabaret shows alongside Musical Director Michael England, creating performances that are both entertaining and inspiring.

Producer Reece Kerridge who recently starred as Adam/Felicia in the brand new immersive West End production of Priscilla the Party at Here at Outernet says: ‘I am thrilled to be bringing Gracie Lou’s cabaret show ICONS to the stage. Gracie Lou brings a high class luxury style of drag that allows people to come to her shows and have fun. I can’t wait for Gracie Lou and Michael to take to the stage and transport you with a show full of heart and entertainment.

ICONS is also set to play other venues in 2024 including El Piano in Sitges, Spain in

Tuesday 16th July - Wednesday 17th July 2024 (www.elpianositges.com) and The Seckford Theatre in Woodbridge, Suffolk

Saturday 5th October 2024 (www.seckfordtheatre.org)

So, sit back, relax and enjoy, as Gracie Lou takes you on a journey through some of her favourite songs from some of her biggest icons accompanied at the piano by Michael England.

