Get Into Theatre Achieves Charity Status

Performing arts careers resource Get Into Theatre has been established as a standalone charity.

Launched in May 2019, Get Into Theatre quickly established itself as the key website for careers information for the performing arts sector. The initiative has a particular focus on reaching people currently under-represented within the theatre industry, including those from ethnically diverse backgrounds, low-income households or those who identify as D/deaf or disabled.

Over the past two and a half years, Get Into Theatre has provided more than 40,000 registered individuals access to more than 5,000 opportunities and has had over 600,000 website visits. Over the past 36 months the website has shared opportunities from The National Theatre, Sheffield Theatres, ATG, Chichester Festival Theatre, Theatr Clwyd, Birmingham Hippodrome, Curve Theatre Leicester, The Lyric Theatre, Belfast and many, many more.

Today marks the next phase for this one-stop-shop for theatre careers information as the company is established as a charity. As a standalone charity, Get Into Theatre will be able to develop the impact of the organisation and the ways it supports under-represented people into careers in theatre, as well as fundraising so that the platform can reach more people who may not have considered a career in the performing arts.

Director of Get Into Theatre, Ahmet Ahmet said: "Today is a day for celebration and marks an important moment for Get Into Theatre's story. I am extremely proud that we are successfully supporting Black, Asian and ethnically diverse, low-income, D/deaf and/or disabled young people to find out more about theatre careers. It's vital that talented young people from diverse backgrounds are able to access careers in the theatre industry.

"Get Into Theatre's recognition as a charity is the essential next step in developing the future of this vital resource as an independent support organisation for young people aspiring to work in theatre.

"We know that careers knowledge is one of the key barriers to the diversity of the theatre workforce. Now, as a charitable organisation, Get Into Theatre can open up its mission and develop its impact for those who really need it the most. We have big plans at Get Into Theatre and becoming a charity is the key to making these happen. I urge all those who have been successful in the industry to get behind us, support its projects and help spread the word."

Andrew Lloyd Webber said: "I am very proud of all we have achieved with 'Get Into Theatre'. Founded and funded by my Foundation, following findings from the independent Centre Stage report, this programme has helped thousands of young people across the country dreaming of a career in theatre to make it a reality. These are the people we desperately need in the arts as we recover from the toughest period in our history.

"Now, as an independent charity, I hope we can encourage even more people to support this vital work. For those who say they love the arts, it is time to stop sitting on your hands and give us your support so that we can get more people through our stage doors, behind our scenes and onto our stages."

Get Into Theatre was originally produced by The Stage and created in partnership with the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation, UK Theatre and the Society of London Theatre. All the partners remain active supporters of the charity but Get Into Theatre is now a standalone charity.