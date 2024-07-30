George Renshaw and Markus Sodergren Will Lead UK Premiere of THE STORY OF MY LIFE

George Renshaw and Markus Sodergren, who both attended Arts Ed Performing Arts School and performed in the recent hit production of Heathers the Musical, will play childhood friends in the UK premiere of the intimate two-person Broadway musical The Story of My Life.
The Story of My Life, with Music and Lyrics by Neil Bartram and Book by Brian Hill, Directed by Robert McWhir, will open at the Stage Door Theatre in Drury Lane, the first pub theatre in the West End, on Wednesday 4 September and run to Saturday October 19.
Press Night: Friday September 13 at 7.30pm
Best-selling author Thomas Weaver has come back to his hometown to deliver the eulogy for his childhood friend, Alvin Kelby, but finds himself desperately scrambling for something to say. His reality is shattered by the memory of Alvin who takes him deep into Thomas’s mind cluttered with a lifetime of stories.