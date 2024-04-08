GLENN ADAMSON - ROCK 'N ROLL & YOU Comes to Crazy Coqs in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SMC productions will present Glenn Adamson- Rock ‘N Roll & You in July.

On Monday 29th July, Glenn Adamson will take to the stage at The Crazy Coqs, for one night only, marking his debut solo concerts.

This brand new show takes you on a journey through the catalogues of the great rockers of the music world that have inspired Glenn’s career and voice. Hear him sing songs by artists including Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Bon Jovi, and of course, Meat Loaf.

In this intimate setting, hear Glenn discuss his time on hit shows including Bat out Of Hell; We Will Rock You; American Idiot and more. Hear of his journey to landing these roles, and his time touring venues and arenas across the world, all whilst celebrating the songs and history of the biggest names in rock music. With special guests to be announced.

Speaking of the event, he said, “I am beyond thrilled to bring my show to the stage for the first time in this great venue. Celebrating the rock ‘n roll legends that have inspired both me, and so many generations before me. It is an opportunity for me to sing the songs I love, by the artists I love, and celebrate the modern day rock musical. Join me as I take a trip down memory lane. Book now, for crying out loud, you know you want to!”

The show will place take at The Crazy Coqs on Monday 29th July, with two performances at 7pm and 9.15pm.