Funnelwick Limb to Launch THE CHRONICLES OF ATOM AND LUNA This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harwich based Funnelwick Limb (with the support of Theatre Porto and Eastern Angles) are launching a national tour of their acclaimed family show The Chronicles of Atom and Luna.

Atom and Luna are twins. They never break any rules and never, ever go into the deep dark wood.

But these are no ordinary twins. Trouble is, only the birds and the moon know just how special they are...

When life takes an unexpected turn all the rules are turned upside down. Atom and Luna must venture into the deep, dark wood to save their larger-than-life visitor, Iffly Sney.

The show is packed full of puppetry, music and Murray Lachlan Young's lyrical text. Murray himself said: "I'm so excited we are going to be bringing Atom and Luna back out on tour. It's a wonderful, epic fairy tale - it's got heart, it's got soul, it's got strange characters and above all else it takes you on a magical adventure. And we will be heading out on an exciting journey with it- touring to venues from Cornwall to Darlington, and from Kent to Ellesmere Port. I cant wait!"

Vanessa Lindsay, Deputy Head at Artsmark Platinum school Wix and Wrabness Primary said: "Our young people have so enjoyed being part of the development of Atom and Luna. We were the first people ever to learn The Mushroom Song, our children have enjoyed visits, created maps and recipes, gone foraging and of course enjoyed the performance itself. We're all so pleased that we along with children and families across the country will get to enjoy more Atom and Luna"

The tour has been made possible thanks to £78,000 of public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England. Claudia West, Interim Director, East, Arts Council England, said: "We are thrilled to support Funnelwick Limb in bringing The Chronicles of Atom and Luna back on a national tour. The show not only offers a magical theatrical experience for families but also fosters a deep appreciation for storytelling and the arts amongst young people. We are proud to play a role in enabling this exciting cultural initiative and look forward to seeing its impact on audiences across the country."

Ivan Henderson, Tendring District Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Tourism, said: "I am delighted to see The Chronicles of Atom and Luna go on a national tour after starting its journey in Tendring. It is a fantastic sign of the creative and cultural ambitions that Tendring has to offer. Helping to create opportunities for people to develop their skills and raising aspirations runs through everything we do. The Tendring Cultural Education Partnership is also looking forward to supporting the continued growth of Atom and Luna in our Tendring schools and further afield."

ABOUT THE CHRONICLES OF ATOM AND Luna

Written by Murray Lachlan Young

Originally directed by Nina Hajiyianni

Designed by Bek Palmer

Music by Chris Warner

Produced by Matthew Linley on behalf of Funnelwick Limb, in association with Theatre Porto and Eastern Angles

The Chronicles of Atom and Luna is an epic fairytale by Murray Lachlan Young - its a story we tell onstage, online and in a new book which will also be released this Autumn.

The digital story casts (stories in podcast form) can be listened and watched for free on You Tube here. And our free AR game Quest for Old Mother Redbeard , more info here.

Dates

13th September Harwich Arts and Heritage Centre (preview).

https://www.harwichfestival.com

18th September Helston Carn to Cove, Cornwall

https://carntocove.co.uk

21st-22nd September Barnfield Theatre, Exeter

https://exeternorthcott.co.uk

25th September Sunspot, Jaywick

https://www.sunspotjaywick.co.uk

28th September Half Moon Theatre, London

https://www.halfmoon.org.uk

29th-30th September Chelmsford Theatre

https://www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk

5-6th October Key Theatre Peterborough

https://keytheatre-peterborough.com

10-12 October Applause Rural Touring

https://applause.org.uk

13-14 October Theatre Royal Winchester

https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

17-19 October Theatre Porto, Ellesmere Port

https://theatreporto.org/

20 October Waterside Arts, Sale

https://watersidearts.org

26-27 October Leeds Carriageworks

https://www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk

29-30 October Riding Lights Theatre, York

https://ridinglights.org

1-2 November Theatre Hullabaloo

https://www.theatrehullabaloo.org.uk

Comments