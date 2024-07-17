Full Creative Team Set For HEAVY With Talawa Young Peoples' Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Olivier award nominated director Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy; Rumble in the Jungle; 2022 Black British Theatre Award for Best Director) will lead a company of young artists aged 18-25 and amazing professional creatives in HEAVY. Bringing his unique brand of storytelling to this unforgettable experience, TYPT:24 revolves around the theme of success; what happens when you make it and how can success change the person you are? The work, titled HEAVY, is a reference to Stormzy’s acclaimed album Heavy is the Head.

Running since 1995, Talawa Young Peoples' Theatre programme sees a cohort of artists explore their craft and voices, creating a brand-new show in just four weeks. Following the sold-out run of What I Hear I Keep (TYPT:23), be prepared to witness a remarkable showcase of emerging talent as these young actors take to the stage. With four performances only, HEAVY is filled with energy, passion, and powerful performances.

Tristran Fynn-Aiduenu comments, It has been exactly 10 years since I participated in TYPT as an actor in 2014, so it feels like a real full circle moment to come back and finally direct in a programme that truly developed me as an artist. I am incredibly excited about the brilliant cohort and creative team we have assembled. I am so ready to explore this year's insightful theme with them all: “Heavy is the head that wears the crown”.

Working alongside Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu will be Jerome Scott as Assistant Director (as movement director: Pitch, November Theatre; How We Swim by Tabby Lamb), Khalil Madovi (G, The Royal Court; Red Pitch, @Soho Place/Bush Theatre) as sound designer, movement director Tanaka Bingwa (Danny Boyle, Shakespeare Globe Theatre) and Sandra Falase (Sucker Punch, Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch & UK Tour; J’Ouvert, Theatre503 & Sonia Friedman Productions). They will be joined by Jahmiko Marshall as lighting designer, award-winning Zimbabwean composer John Pfumojena as voice coach, Sumayya Si-Tayeb as BSL interpreter and Abigail Maria Sol as dramatherapist (founder of Deya).

The 2024 cohort of young artists comprises of Malachi Antonio; Joshua Ogbue; Mustapha Jabang; Keimarni Hardy; Isaac Ruranga; Sophie Woolfenden; Kabira Imona; Dinah Muhenda; Patryce Richter; Frances Castille; Rebecca Sege; and Sahra Warsame.

Talawa Theatre Company’s flagship programme provides a unique stepping stone for emerging Black theatre makers, including actors, stage managers, designers, technicians and directors in the early stages of their careers. Past TYPT participants have gone on to successful careers at organisations including National Theatre, Young Vic and Bush Theatre. Alumni includes Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, E4; Black Panther 2, Disney), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones, HBO; Cinderella, Disney) and Femi Oguns MBE (Director, The Identity Drama School).

