Full Cast and Creative Team Set For the World Premiere of THE LION INSIDE at Rose Theatre Kingston

The full cast and further creative team have been revealed for the world premiere tour of Sarah Punshon's adaptation of Rachel Bright and Jim Field's best-selling children's book, The Lion Inside, with original music and lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer. The production previews at Curve in Leicester from Thursday, 14 March, before officially opening its international tour at the Rose Theatre on Thursday, 28 March.

The cast includes Caitlin Mallory (Lion), James Keningale (Mouse), Clarke Joseph-Edwards (Storyteller), and Esmée Cook (Understudy).

The creative team includes Sarah Punshon (Adapter & Director), Eamonn O'Dwyer (Music & Lyrics), Oli Townsend (Set & Costume Design), Laura Cubitt (Movement & Puppetry Director), Ryan Day (Lighting Designer), Ella Wahlström (Sound Designer), Chuck Brown for Unit 9 Puppet Workshop (Puppet Design & Fabrication) Emma Brunton (Additional Choreography & Puppet Associate) and Antonia Day (Costume Supervisor).

Fed up of being ignored and forgotten by the other animals, Mouse wishes he could roar like Lion. But, as he discovers, even the biggest, bossiest people are scared sometimes ... and even the smallest creatures can have the heart of a lion!

This is a heart-warming story about confidence, self-esteem, and a shy little mouse who sets out on a journey to find his roar. Based on the multi-million copy selling book by Rachel Bright & Jim Field published by Hachette Children's Group, this brand-new adaptation for stage is scheduled to tour throughout the UK and Middle East through late summer 2024. A preliminary list of venues and dates is included below with additional engagements to be confirmed.

Sarah Punshon, writer and director, said: “Bringing such well-known and well-loved characters to life on stage is a big responsibility! Rachel's words and Jim's pictures are embedded in so many families' hearts. My script needed to be true to the story we all know, but find its own theatricality. We're having great fun in rehearsals finding ways to bring a whole savannah of animals to life, and I can't stop singing Eamonn O'Dwyer's fabulous songs. It's a joy collaborating with this amazing creative team. I'm so looking forward to delighting audiences with our brand new version, inspiring children across the country to find their own roar.”

Christopher Haydon, Artistic Director at the Rose said, “Rachel Bright and Jim Field's delightful story gives us a perfect opportunity to create a joyful and inspiring production to entertain family audiences up and down the country. We're excited to be working with such a talented creative team and producing partners to kick off an exciting tour.”

Tour Dates

Leicester Curve

Thu 14 - Sun 17 Mar

curveonline.co.uk

The Riverfront, Newport

Mon 25 - Wed 27 Mar

newportlive.co.uk

Rose Theatre, Kingston

Thu 28 Mar - Sun 14 Apr

rosetheatre.org

Forum Theatre, Billingham

Tue 16 - Web 17 Apr

forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk

Cambridge Arts Theatre

Fri 19 - Sun 21 Apr

cambridgeartstheatre.com

Brewhouse Theatre, Taunton

Fri 26 - Sun 28 Apr

tauntonbrewhouse.co.uk

Hull New Theatre

Tue 30 Apr - Wed 1 May

hulltheatres.co.uk

Arts Depot, North Finchley

Sat 4 - Mon 6 May

artsdepot.co.uk

Swansea Grand Theatre

Fri 17 - Sun 19 May

swanseagrand.co.uk

Horsham Capitol

Tue 21 - Thu 23 May

thecapitolhorsham.com

Birmingham Town Hall

Sat 25 - Sun 26 May

bmusic.co.uk

MAST Mayflower, Southampton

Wed 29 May - Sat 1 Jun

mayflower.org.uk

New Theatre, Peterborough

Tue 11 - Wed 12 Jun

newtheatre-peterborough.com

Worthing Theatre

Fri 14 - Sun 16 Jun

wtm.uk

The Radlett Centre

Tue 18 - Web 19 Jun

radlettcentre.co.uk

Norwich Playhouse

Fri 21 - Sat 22 Jun

norwichtheatre.org

Mansfield Palace Theatre

Tue 25 - Wed 26 Jun

mansfield.gov.uk

Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Tue 2 - Thu 4 Jul

paviliontheatre.co.uk

Waterside Theatre, Sale

Sun 7 - Mon 8 Jul

watersidearts.org

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Wed 17 - Thu 18 Jul

victoriatheatre.co.uk

Unicorn Theatre, London

Tue 23 Jul - Sun 4 Aug

unicorntheatre.com

Curve Theatre, Leicester

Tue 6 - Sun 11 Aug

curveonline.co.uk

Princess Theatre, Torquay

Tue 13 - Wed 14 Aug

atgtickets.com/torquay

Torch Theatre, Milford Haven

Thu 15 - Fri 16 Aug

torchtheatre.co.uk

William Ashton Hall, Wrexham

Sat 17 - Sun 18 Aug

williamastonwrexham.com

Palace Theatre, Southend

Fri 23 - Sun 25 Aug

trafalgartickets.com/palace-theatre-southend

G Live, Guildford

Tue 27 - Thu 29 Aug

trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford