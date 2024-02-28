Full Cast and Creative Team Set For the World Premiere of THE LION INSIDE at Rose Theatre Kingston

The production previews at Curve in Leicester from Thursday, 14 March.
The full cast and further creative team have been revealed for the world premiere tour of Sarah Punshon's adaptation of Rachel Bright and Jim Field's best-selling children's book, The Lion Inside, with original music and lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer. The production previews at Curve in Leicester from Thursday, 14 March, before officially opening its international tour at the Rose Theatre on Thursday, 28 March.
The cast includes Caitlin Mallory (Lion), James Keningale (Mouse), Clarke Joseph-Edwards (Storyteller), and Esmée Cook (Understudy).
The creative team includes Sarah Punshon (Adapter & Director), Eamonn O'Dwyer (Music & Lyrics), Oli Townsend (Set & Costume Design), Laura Cubitt (Movement & Puppetry Director), Ryan Day (Lighting Designer), Ella Wahlström (Sound Designer), Chuck Brown for Unit 9 Puppet Workshop (Puppet Design & Fabrication) Emma Brunton (Additional Choreography & Puppet Associate) and Antonia Day (Costume Supervisor).
Fed up of being ignored and forgotten by the other animals, Mouse wishes he could roar like Lion. But, as he discovers, even the biggest, bossiest people are scared sometimes ... and even the smallest creatures can have the heart of a lion!
This is a heart-warming story about confidence, self-esteem, and a shy little mouse who sets out on a journey to find his roar. Based on the multi-million copy selling book by Rachel Bright & Jim Field published by Hachette Children's Group, this brand-new adaptation for stage is scheduled to tour throughout the UK and Middle East through late summer 2024. A preliminary list of venues and dates is included below with additional engagements to be confirmed.
Sarah Punshon, writer and director, said: “Bringing such well-known and well-loved characters to life on stage is a big responsibility! Rachel's words and Jim's pictures are embedded in so many families' hearts. My script needed to be true to the story we all know, but find its own theatricality. We're having great fun in rehearsals finding ways to bring a whole savannah of animals to life, and I can't stop singing Eamonn O'Dwyer's fabulous songs. It's a joy collaborating with this amazing creative team. I'm so looking forward to delighting audiences with our brand new version, inspiring children across the country to find their own roar.”
Christopher Haydon, Artistic Director at the Rose said, “Rachel Bright and Jim Field's delightful story gives us a perfect opportunity to create a joyful and inspiring production to entertain family audiences up and down the country. We're excited to be working with such a talented creative team and producing partners to kick off an exciting tour.”
Leicester Curve
Thu 14 - Sun 17 Mar
The Riverfront, Newport
Mon 25 - Wed 27 Mar
Rose Theatre, Kingston
Thu 28 Mar - Sun 14 Apr
Forum Theatre, Billingham
Tue 16 - Web 17 Apr
Cambridge Arts Theatre
Fri 19 - Sun 21 Apr
Brewhouse Theatre, Taunton
Fri 26 - Sun 28 Apr
Hull New Theatre
Tue 30 Apr - Wed 1 May
Arts Depot, North Finchley
Sat 4 - Mon 6 May
Swansea Grand Theatre
Fri 17 - Sun 19 May
Horsham Capitol
Tue 21 - Thu 23 May
Birmingham Town Hall
Sat 25 - Sun 26 May
MAST Mayflower, Southampton
Wed 29 May - Sat 1 Jun
New Theatre, Peterborough
Tue 11 - Wed 12 Jun
Worthing Theatre
Fri 14 - Sun 16 Jun
The Radlett Centre
Tue 18 - Web 19 Jun
Norwich Playhouse
Fri 21 - Sat 22 Jun
Mansfield Palace Theatre
Tue 25 - Wed 26 Jun
Glasgow Pavilion Theatre
Tue 2 - Thu 4 Jul
Waterside Theatre, Sale
Sun 7 - Mon 8 Jul
Victoria Theatre, Halifax
Wed 17 - Thu 18 Jul
Unicorn Theatre, London
Tue 23 Jul - Sun 4 Aug
Curve Theatre, Leicester
Tue 6 - Sun 11 Aug
Princess Theatre, Torquay
Tue 13 - Wed 14 Aug
Torch Theatre, Milford Haven
Thu 15 - Fri 16 Aug
William Ashton Hall, Wrexham
Sat 17 - Sun 18 Aug
Palace Theatre, Southend
Fri 23 - Sun 25 Aug
trafalgartickets.com/palace-theatre-southend
G Live, Guildford
Tue 27 - Thu 29 Aug
trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford
