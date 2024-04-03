Full Cast and Creative Team Set For WITHNAIL AND I at Birmingham Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast and creative team have been announced for Withnail and I at Birmingham Rep, working alongside the previously announced Robert Sheehan as Withnail, Adonis Siddique as Marwood and Malcolm Sinclair as Uncle Monty.

Directed by the double Olivier Award-winning Artistic Director of Birmingham Rep, Sean Foley and designed by Alice Power, it will have its premiere at Birmingham Repertory Theatre, with performances from 3 May until 25 May 2024, with a press night on 14 May at 7pm.

The cast joining Robert, Adonis and Malcolm are: Adam Young (Danny), Israel J Fredericks (Presuming Ed), Morgan Philpott (Wanker/Jake the Poacher), Matt Devitt (Farmer/Colonel & Band), Adam Sopp (Geezer/Policeman, Band & Associate MD), Sooz Kempner (Miss Blenehassitt/Policewoman & Band).

The creative team joining the writer, director and designer, Bruce Robinson, Sean Foley and Alice Power are: Jessica Hung Han Yun (Lighting Design), Ben & Max Ringham (Sound & Composition), Akhila Krishnan (Video Design), Candida Caldicott (Music Supervision), Ginny Schiller (Casting Director), Alison de Burgh(Fight Director), Sara Joyce (Associate Director), Simon Marlow (Production Manager), Jennifer Taillefer (Production Environmental Manager), Kay Wilton (Costume Supervisor), Robin Morgan (Props Supervisor) and Andriea Nelson (Wigs Supervisor).

Robert Sheehan made his acting debut in Aisling Walsh’s acclaimed feature Song For A Raggy Boy. Since then, his screen credits include: Season of the Witch, Cherrybomb, Killing Bono, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, The Road Within, The Song of Sway Lake, Anita B, The Messenger, Moonwalkers, Jet Trash, Geostorm, Bad Samaritan, Three Summers, Mute, Mortal Engines, the BAFTA winning Red Riding trilogy for Channel 43, the multi-IFTA winning Love/Hate, the BAFTA winning Misfits for E4 (for which he was BAFTA nominated), The Borrowers, Fortitude, Genius: Picasso, The Last Bus, The Umbrella Academy and the upcoming film Red Sonja. His theatre work includes The Playboy of the Western Worlddirected by John Crowley for the Old Vic, Richard III in The Wars of the Roses directed by Trevor Nunn for the Rose Theatre and Endgame directed by Danya Taymor for the Gate Theatre Dublin.



Adonis Siddique’s theatre credits include: The Crown Jewels in the West End, Saleem in East Is East (a Birmingham Rep co-production with the National Theatre); Dorian Gray in The Picture Of Dorian Gray at the Pleasance Theatre in London, Crowther in The History Boys, Jav in Mismatched, a Sky Comedy/Birmingham Rep production, Quasim in Very Special Guest Star at Soho Theatre and Kyle in Dad at SouthwarkPlayhouse. Adonis was a creative collaborator and actor in Shunt's Party Skills For The End Of The World at The Manchester International Festival. His film & television credits include: Newark Newark, Tin Star, Tyrant, Beyond Reasonable Doubt for CNN and the feature film Me Myself and D.

Malcolm Sinclair is currently appearing at the National Theatre in Dear Octopus with Lindsay Duncan. His other many theatre credits include The Inquiry at Chichester Festival Theatre, My Fair Lady in the West End, The Light in the Piazza internationally and at the Royal Festival Hall, An Enemy of the People at Nottingham Playhouse, This House at Chichester Festival Theatre and at the Garrick Theatre, The Doctor's Dilemma, The Habit of Art, The Power of Yes and House/Garden, History Boys and Racing Demon for the National Theatre, Ivanov at the Donmar Warehouse and Richard III, Uncle Vanya and The Comedy of Errors for the Royal Shakespeare Company. His many TV credits include Andor in A Star Wars Story for Disney +, Midsomer Murders, Virtuoso Silk, Henry V, The Hollow Crown, Foyle's War, Hustle, Judge John Deed, A Touch of Frost and the US mini-series, Scarlett. His many films include: Drowning; The Man Who Knew Infinity, Survivor, A Belfast story, The Young Victoria, Casino Royale, V for Vendetta, Keep The Aspidistra Flying, Young Poisoner's Handbook, God On The Rocks, Now That It's Morning and Success Is The Best Revenge.

Written and adapted for the stage by Bruce Robinson himself, the writer and director of the original film, the show will bring to life some of the most iconic comic characters ever created. The film, based on Robinson's own unpublished novel, was produced by Handmade Films and starred Richard E Grant, Paul McGann and Richard Griffiths.

Sean Foley said: "Hilarious, tragic, and wild, Withnail and I, is a comedy like no other, and I’m thrilled to be working with the legendary Bruce Robinson to bring it to life on stage… In fact, where better for the extraordinarily funny tale of two unemployed actors who go on holiday, ‘by mistake’? Rightly regarded as one of the finest British film's ever made, our world premiere stage version brings to life the classic dialogue, the insane situations, and above all the boozy, irresistibly hilarious relationship of one of the most famous slacker duo’s ever created…"

September 1969… the swinging ’60’s, rock ’n’ roll, counter culture bohemianism… and two young unemployed actors - the flamboyant, boozy Withnail, and the shy, contemplative Marwood - live in utter squalor in a flat in Camden Town, praying for a job… Their only visitor is their drug dealer, Danny; their only expeditions are to the local pubs; and their only friends each other…

Needing a break from the atrocious state of their acting careers, they hit upon the idea of a nice holiday - and Marwood proposes a trip to a cottage in the Lake District, owned by Withnail's wealthy Uncle Monty. Monty lives in Chelsea, and after a few drinks together, agrees to lend them the key to the cottage - for a price...

Regarded as one of the finest British film's ever made, this world premiere stage version brings to life the classic dialogue, the insane situations, and above all the boozy, irresistibly hilarious relationship of one of the most famous slacker duo’s ever created...

'We want the finest wines available to humanity, we want them here and we want them now!'

Withnail & I is produced for the stage by Birmingham Repertory Theatre alongside Handmade Films and George Waud for Groove International.