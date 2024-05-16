FIGARO: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL Will Have its World Premiere at the London Palladium in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From a Tony Award® and GRAMMY Award winning producing team, Ashley Jana and Will Nunziata’s Figaro: An Original Musical will receive its world premiere at the London Palladium with two fully staged concert performances on Monday 3 February & Tuesday 4 February 2025.

Tickets for the premiere performances are on priority sale from 10am and general sale from 12pm today HERE with an all-star cast to be announced very soon.

Figaro: An Original Musical is brought to the stage by a stellar creative team that includes singer/songwriter, Ashley Jana, who has over 60 million streams of her music online, and award-winning director and writer Will Nunziata, whose production of White Rose: The Musical just finished an acclaimed run off-Broadway. Van Dean is a Tony Award® and GRAMMY Award winning producer of 15 Broadway musicals and plays including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and Jagged Little Pill plus is a co-producer of the forthcoming film musical Kiss of the Spider Woman starring Jennifer Lopez. Michael Lamon is a Tony Award® nominated producer with credits including Merrily We Roll Along, A Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, and SMASH (2025).

Set in mid-1800s Italy, Figaro: An Original Musical is the hauntingly beautiful tale of Sienna, a young woman who dreams of singing but feels imprisoned by her life on her father's farm. When a chance encounter with two young orphans thrusts her into the life of a travelling performer, she meets the handsome Figaro, who promises to make all her dreams come true - but there is always a price to fame. Part love story, part mystery, Sienna's journey to discover herself and live the life she always wanted is fraught with twists and turns until it culminates in a moment that will change the course of her life forever.

Will Nunziata said: “I met Ashley during the height of the pandemic over social media after listening to some of her music. Ashley’s unique storytelling ability combined with her thrilling melodies and lyrics left me floored. After hundreds of Zooms over three years, it has resulted in a finished book and score we are both really proud of. I cannot wait for the world to hear and see this musical for the first time on the West End at the world-famous London Palladium with a stellar cast of superstars to be announced soon! I know it's just the beginning for this show!"

Ashley Jana added: "The day Will Nunziata came into my life, my dream of writing a musical began to come true! Will is an incredibly gifted writer, and he is also the best collaborator/director that anyone could ever ask for. Never have I enjoyed the creative journey more and I am so excited for the world to hear and see our show in London on the West End!"

