Photos: Inside Opening Night of PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS at the Trafalgar Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new photos have been released from the opening night of People, Places & Things at the Trafalgar Theatre and post-show party at Sophie's Soho. Check out the photos below!

Photos include Emma Corrin, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Evanna Lynch, Jeremy Irons, Jake Shears, Tanya Reynolds, Indira Varma, Callum Howells and Helen George. The production is running in the West End until 10 August 2024.

Duncan Macmillan’s intoxicating play, directed by the acclaimed, award-winning Jeremy Herrin and originally co-produced by the National Theatre and Headlong, has made a triumphant return to London’s West End. Emma was having the time of her life. Now she’s in rehab. Her first step is to admit that she has a problem. But the problem isn’t with Emma, it’s with everything else. She needs to tell the truth. But she’s smart enough to know that there’s no such thing. When intoxication feels like the only way to survive the modern world, how can she ever sober up?

The cast includes, Denise Gough, who reprises her Olivier Award-winning role as Emma, a struggling actress whose life is spinning recklessly out of control,Sinéad Cusack who plays the roles of Doctor/Therapist/Mum, Malachi Kirby who plays the role of Mark, Danny Kirrane who plays the role of Foster and Kevin McMonagle who plays the roles of Dad/Paul.

Holly Atkins, plays the role of Charlotte, Paksie Vernon plays the role of Jodi, Ryan Hutton plays the role of Shaun, Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters, makes her West End debut playing the role of Laura and Dillon Scott-Lewis plays the role of T. Completing the company are Russell Anthony and Louise Templeton.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

Comments