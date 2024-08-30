Full Cast Set For Lyric Hammersmith's Pantomime ALADDIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Full casting has been set for the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre’s 2024/2025 pantomime, Aladdin.

Following the critically acclaimed Jack and the Beanstalk in 2022, award-winning writer Sonia Jalaly and director Nicholai La Barrie join forces once again to bring a brand-new take on the magical fairy tale this festive season, continuing the Lyric’s long history of bringing some of the finest and most entertaining pantomimes to London.

This year promises to be no different and sees the return of Emmanuel Akwafo as the iconic Widow Twerkey and Jodie Jacobs as Genie. The duo not only starred in Sonia and Nicholai’s 2022 Jack and the Beanstalk, but also wowed the audience of West London and beyond last year in the venue’s pantomime, Cinderella.

The company is completed by Aleyna Mohanraj as Jasmine and Andrew Pepper as Abanazaar with Summer Priest, Francisco Gomes and Laura Dawn Pyatt as the ensemble.

Aladdin’s final ensemble member is SPRINGBOARD participant Isaiah James-Mitchell. Set up in 2022 by Lyric Hammersmith theatre, SPRINGBOARD is a free training programme that provides an alternative pathway into employment for future theatre makers from currently underrepresented groups in the industry.

Your wishes have been granted, for Aladdin is the Lyric’s 2024 panto! Soar above the streets of Hammersmith with our panto heroes Aladdin and Jasmine for an adventure you won’t forget.

Rachel O’Riordan, Artistic Director of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, said, “The Lyric Panto is a cherished tradition for audiences in West London and beyond, and we’re thrilled to present a fresh take on the beloved tale of Aladdin, written by the talented Sonia Jalaly and directed by the Lyric’s Associate Director Nicholai La Barrie. Our pantomimes are created with heart and soul right here in Hammersmith and the Lyric Panto is woven into the fabric of our West London community. Since before the Second World War, we’ve celebrated the joy and exuberance of this unique art form. We can’t wait to share this year’s production, filled with chart-topping tunes, hilarious comedy, and the unmistakeable Lyric twist…oh yes we will!”

The creative team for Aladdin includes: Set and Costume Design by Good Teeth; Choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento; Lighting Design by Sally Ferguson; Composition and Arrangements by Corin Buckeridge; Sound Design by Nick Manning; Musical Direction by Adam Gerber; Casting by Richard Johnston for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting; Associate Musical Director Olivia Zacharia; Assistant DirectorHarper K. Hefferson.

Thanks to the support of the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, all those who live or work in Hammersmith & Fulham can apply for up to 4 free tickets to the Free First Night performance of Aladdin on 16 Nov at 6pm. Applications will open in October. Additionally, Year 5 and 6 students who study in state schools in the borough qualify for FREE tickets to select performances of Aladdin.

Further festivities at the Lyric continue with the return of critically acclaimed Raymond Briggs’ Father Christmas, adapted by Pins and Needles, running from Wednesday 20 November to Saturday 28 December in the Studio. Directed by Emma Earle, the production is filled with live music and puppetry and is perfect for under 6-year-olds and their families.

This year the Main Stage will also host additional festive “one nighters”, which include the return of internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter, Joe Stilgoe, on 16 December for a night of festive jazz and a Christmas party to remember. Expect special guests, gospel choirs, brass bands and singalongs.

A Merry Lyric Christmas is also back for a second year of festive fun and fundraising on 9 December hosted by Gyles Brandreth & his Christmas Jumpers. Singing and music from West London’s best choirs on the Lyric Stage, and don’t miss the audience sing along! And on the 2 December Live at the Lyric returns for an evening of rib-tickling comedy from a selection of the UK’s best comedy performers, all in support of the Lyric’s SPRINGBOARD programme. Full line-up to be announced soon.

Comments