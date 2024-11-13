Full Cast Set For Curve's PIRATES LOVE UNDERPANTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leicester’s Curve theatre has announced the full cast of actors and puppeteers for the Made at Curve world premiere stage adaptation of family favourite picture book, PIRATES LOVE UNDERPANTS.

Directed by Curve’s Associate Director Cara Nolan (THE OWL WHO CAME FOR CHRISTMAS, Curve), PIRATES LOVE UNDERPANTS will run at the Leicester theatre from 2 December 2024 to 5 January 2025. The family show is based on Claire Freedman and Ben Cort’s swashbuckling tale - first published by Simon and Schuster UK Ltd in 2013 - and is adapted for the stage by Brad Fitt.

The crew of pirates and sea-dwelling creatures will be played by James Blake Butler (DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE, US and UK tours), Evie James (PEPPA PIG: MY FIRST CONCERT, Royal Festival Hall), Stephanie Lysé (THE SNOW DRAGON, UK tour) and Yasmin Parekh (I AM CALONARANG, Clifftown Theatre), with Nat Speight (IN THE NIGHT GARDEN, UK tour) as on-stage swing.

These pirates SO love underpants!

Join our swashbuckling party of pirates on their quest to find the fabled Pants of Gold for the Captain’s Treasure chest!

Dodge hungry crocs beneath Long-John Bridge, bob upon the waves of Big Knickers Bay, spot sharks in fancy underpants and trek across Three Pants Ridge.

Filled with music, puppetry and glittering pants of gold, arrr you ready to set sail for a family adventure at Curve this winter?

All performances of PIRATES LOVE UNDERPANTS from Saturday 7 December will be Relaxed, offering a more relaxed environment to provide as many children and families as possible the opportunity to see the show. Access performances at Curve are made possible thanks to sponsors voco Leicester and David Wilson Homes.

Following each performance of PIRATES LOVE UNDERPANTS, audience members will be invited to walk through a magical Captain’s Cabin grotto, where each young person will have the chance to find the secret treasure chest and fabled pants of gold.

Brand new songs come from Curve Resident Creative Jude Taylor, composer and musical supervisor for PIRATES LOVE UNDERPANTS, with set, costume and puppetry design and creation by Debbie Minghan. Johnny Autin is Puppetry Director, Curve’s Assistant Head of Lighting Jonathan Payne is Lighting Designer, Curve’s Head of Sound and Video Dave Norton is Sound Designer, Wes Fife is Video Designer and Curve’s Head of Wardrobe Edd Lindley is Costume Supervisor. Casting direction is by Anji Carroll and Sam Paterson is Production Manager.

PIRATES LOVE UNDERPANTS is recommended for children aged 3+ and the running time is approximately 50 minutes, with no interval.

