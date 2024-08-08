Full Cast Set For BRACE BRACE at the Royal Court

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Royal Court Theatre has announced casting for Oli Forsyth’s BRACE BRACE directed by Daniel Raggett (Accidental Death of An Anarchist). The cast includes Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Craige Els (Just For One Day), and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts).

BRACE BRACE will run in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Thursday 3 October - Saturday 2 November 2024 with press night on Wednesday 9 October.

“A plane fell out of the sky, and we happened to be on it.” ​

A man hijacks a plane. The plane begins to fall. Fight or flight.

Back on the ground, survivors Ray and Sylvia struggle to reconcile their responses to this life-changing event. As cracks appear in their relationship, one closes themselves off, the other can’t focus on anything else.

BRACE BRACE is a gripping story of the people we become in the aftermath of catastrophe.

Phil Dunster commented: “I’m a very lucky boy. Performing at the Royal Court has, of course, always been a total dream of mine and to be doing it alongside the brilliant Anjana Vasan, under Dan Raggett’s watchful eye and Oli Forsyth’s pulsating script does feel like an embarrassment of riches.”

Craige Els commented: "I am very excited to be making my debut at the Royal Court in this dynamic new piece of theatre.”

Anjana Vasan commented: “I’m so excited to start rehearsing Oli Forsyth’s brilliant and surprising play, with this incredibly talented team. I love the Royal Court, especially the magical Upstairs space and I can’t wait to share this show with audiences”

​There will be a post-show talk on Tuesday 15 October with writer Oli Forsyth.

​Oli is this year’s recipient of the Jerwood New Playwright accolade. The Royal Court Theatre’s Jerwood New Playwright Programme is supported by the Jerwood Foundation. He is also the recipient of the inaugural Davidson PlayGC Bursary, supported by PlayGC Theatre Company and the Alan Davidson Foundation.

​BRACE BRACE is presented in partnership with Mark Gordon Pictures. ​

Comments