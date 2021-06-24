Full Cast Announced for World Premiere of ONCE UPON A TIME IN NAZI OCCUPIED TUNISIA

The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast for the world premiere of Josh Azouz's Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia.

Eleanor Rhode directs Adrian Edmondson, Laura Hanna, Ethan Kai, Pierro Niel-Mee, Yasmin Paige and Daniel Rainford in the production which runs from Saturday 21 August - Saturday 18 September.

DETAILS:

World Premiere

ONCE UPON A TIME IN NAZI OCCUPIED TUNISIA

by Josh Azouz

Directed by Eleanor Rhode; Design: Max Johns; Light: Jess Bernberg

Sound: David Gregory; Casting: Ginny Schiller

Saturday 21 August - Saturday 18 September

Press night: Thursday 26 August 7pm

"On the way over I saw three vipers copulating...I know what you're thinking...monogamy is under threat."

1943. Four months into the Nazi occupation of Tunisia. You're imprisoned in a labour camp. You're buried up to your neck. You're dying of thirst, you miss your wife and your best friend just pissed on your face.

How could things possibly get any worse?

Eleanor Rhode directs the world premiere of Once Upon A Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia - a brutally comic new play by Josh Azouz about home and identity, marriage and survival, blood and feathers.

Josh Azouz's plays include The Mikvah Project (Orange Theatre Theatre and Yard Theatre) and Buggy Baby (Yard Theatre). Eleanor Rhode has directed Rust (Bush Theatre/HighTide), King John (RSC) and Boudica (Shakespeare's Globe).

Cast: Adrian Edmondson, Laura Hanna, Ethan Kai, Pierro Niel-Mee, Yasmin Paige and Daniel Rainford.

Thea??Genesisa??Foundation Kickstart Fund has supported Josh Azouz on the development of Once Upon A Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia.

