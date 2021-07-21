Full Cast Announced For IN PIECES: LIVE! and the Release of IN PIECES on Broadway On Demand

Future Spotlight Productions announce today the full cast for In Pieces: Live! at the Turbine Theatre on The Jetty, which will run for one night only on 22nd August at 8pm. The live première of this new musical by Joey Contreras follows the success of the award-winning musical film In Pieces, which is now available on Broadway On Demand for a limited run until 31st July.

Louis Rayneau directs Kyle Birch (Austyn), Amy Di Bartolemeo (Alex), Jacob Fowler (Hunter), Jordan Luke Gage (Grey), Ross Harmon (Charlie), Beccy Lane (Jael), Georgie Lovatt (Sam), Danielle Steers (River) with Roxanne Couch, Millie Cranston, Jack Dargan, Megan Cery Holland, Lucca Chadwick Patel, Ellie Sharpe and Conor Tidman as the ensemble.

Note that Jordan Luke Gage and Danielle Steers are not appearing live, but will be appearing onscreen in recorded footage.

Future Spotlight Productions also announce today the release of feature film In Pieces, which is available now on Broadway On Demand for a limited until 31st July. In Pieces is available to stream here: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/n5axEqE5TLuH-in-pieces and tickets cost £7.30.

In Pieces was awarded the New York Movie Award for Best Director, and Best Original Song for Singin' The Same Line.

The film cast consists of Kyle Birch (Austyn), Amy Di Bartolomeo (Alex), Hiba Elchikhe (Sam), Jordan Luke Gage (Grey), Ross Harmon (Charlie), Beccy Lane (Jael), Danielle Steers (River), and Luke Street (Hunter), with Erin Bell, Millie Cranston, Jack Dargan, Megan Cerys Holland, Rhianna Richards, and Jason Leigh Winter as the ensemble.

Our love lives are constantly in pieces. Shifting in and out of feeling fully complete. But you never know how a single spark one day can unlock a new you, so we make a choice at the crossroad, we say yes to the coffee date, and wherever that leads, we learn to embrace the journey.

Originally presented at Lincoln Center, the new musical threads Contreras' musical theatre and pop catalogue into a theatrical setting, exploring the universal search for clarity and empowerment through different kinds of relationships.

Louis Rayneau, Artistic Director of Future Spotlight Productions, said today, "We are Aabsolutely thrilled to be releasing our film of Joey Contreras' epic musical 'In Pieces' at Broadway On Demand for a limited time and bring it to life in this special way for one night only! We really can't wait to be reunited with some members of the film alongside some new talent who have joined the In Pieces Family, you're all in for a serious treat. Massive thank you to Clark at Stream.Theatre, Tralen & team at Broadway On Demand and Paul Taylor Mills & The Turbine Team for the opportunities."

Box Office: https://www.theturbinetheatre.com/whats-on/in-pieces