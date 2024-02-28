Full Cast And Creatives Announced For The Premiere Of NOW, I SEE At Stratford East

Stratford East has announced full cast and creatives for the world premiere of Now, I See - the second installment in a trilogy by Lanre Malaolu (following SAMSKARA, The Yard Theatre) that excavates and celebrates the truth of being a Black man in contemporary Britain.

Award-winning writer, director, and choreographer Lanre Malaolu directs Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Kieron), Nnabiko Ejimofor (Dayo) and Tendai Humphrey Sitima (Adeyeye) in this brand-new work about brotherhood, healing, forgiveness, and redemption. The production runs at Stratford East from Fri 10 May - Sat 01 June, with press night on Thu 16 May, 7pm.

Lanre Malaolu said today: "The journey of Now, I See has been extraordinary, with last year's workshop on the show leaving a lasting impact on all involved. It's been a privilege to collaborate with such a talented and dedicated cast and team. I'm so excited to share the unique energy of this production with audiences far and wide."

The creative team is completed by Scenographer: Ingrid Hu; Costume Designer: Debbie Duru; Lighting Designer: Ryan Day; Composer: Jan Brzezinski; Sound Designer: Pär Carlsson; Associate Director: Kirk-Ann Roberts; Assistant Choreographer: Rochea Dyer; Dramaturgs: Anthony Simpson-Pike and Roy Alexander Weise; Production Dramatherapist: Wabriya King; Production Manager: Daniel Steward; Stage Manager on the Book: Meghan Hodgson.

Two brothers reunite to honour their sibling's life at a celebration of remembrance. As they grapple with their loss, they are forced to confront their shared past and long-standing estrangement. Following the sell-out run of SAMSKARA (The Yard), Now, I See brings together a powerful fusion of movement, song, and text to explore the challenge of forgiving yourself for a lifetime of suppressed emotion, while celebrating the profound bond of brotherhood and the resilience that can be found in joy.

Lanre is an award-winning writer, director, and choreographer known for his groundbreaking fusion of movement and dialogue to tell socially engaged stories. His stage production SAMSKARA (The Yard) received critical acclaim and was published by Nick Hern Books.

Lanre's films have gained international acclaim. Having been screened globally, including a world premiere at Sheffield Doc/Fest, his short film The Circle was acquired by The Guardian, The Conversation earned him the Best Director award at the Soul Film Festival and Best Dance Film at the Aesthetica Film Festival. He is currently developing his first feature with BBC Film.

Theatre credits include: Disruption (Park Theatre); All Of Us (National Theatre); Henry VI Rebellion / The War of The Roses (Royal Shakespeare Company); SAMSKARA (The Yard); The Doctor (Almeida); The Twilight Zone (Almeida/Ambassadors Theatre); Nine Night (National Theatre/Trafalgar Studios); Genesis Inc. (Hampstead Theatre); Hamlet (HamletScenen); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Young Vic); The Red Barn, Emperor and Galilean, All's Well That Ends Well (National Theatre); Othello (Stafford Gatehouse); A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Merchant of Venice, Henry V (Propellor Theatre Company); Antigone (Stratford East/Pilot Theatre); Doctor Faustus (Leeds Playhouse/Citizen's Theatre); Blue/Orange (National Tour); Romeo and Juliet, This Child (Pilot Theatre); Antony and Cleopatra (Nuffield Theatre); To Kill a Mockingbird (Theatre Clwyd/Tour); Pigeon Love (The Space); Much Ado About Nothing (Derby Live); The Gala, World Poetry Day Recital, Seven Ages of Poetry (RSC).

Film/short film credits include: Harkness; Wonder Woman 1984; The Huntsman; Kerry, River Cross; Karmic Compensation; The Fields; Interview for Life; Dead End.

Television credits include: The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power; The Bay; Murder in Provence; The Rebel; Collateral; Lovesick; From Cradle to Grave; Misfits; Hollyoaks; Casualty.

Nnabiko trained at RADA. Theatre credits include: Jitney (The Old Vic/Headlong); For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy (The Royal Court Theatre / New Diorama / Apollo Theatre – Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and winner of the 2022 Stage Debut Award for Best Performer in a Play). Short film credits include: Good Vibes Only, Figure.

Tendai trained at RADA.. Theatre credits include: A Strange Loop (Trafalgar Theatre Productions & National Theatre); The Play That Goes Wrong (Kenny Wax Productions); Malindadzimu (Hampstead Theatre); Hoarding (Sheep Soup); Immersive Great Gatsby (Immersive Everywhere); The Tales Of Beatrix Potter (Gobbledigook); Neverland (Guild Of Misrule); Titus Andronicus (Time Zone Theatre). TV credits include: The Winter Palace (Netflix); Doghouse (Made Television Network & Mr. Left Productions). Alongside his professional credits, Tendai is also an accomplished recording artist, multi-instrumentalist, and composer.