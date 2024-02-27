Flabbergast Theatre To Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM At Wilton's Music Hall

Award-winning Flabbergast Theatre will bring its ethereal interpretation of a Shakespeare classic - with a rambunctious take on much-loved comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream, which will run at Wilton's Music Hall from Tuesday 9th April – Saturday 20th April 2024.

In this classic tale of fantasy, mischief, dream and reality, Flabbergast's A Midsummer Night's Dream brings the magic of midsummer alive as goblins and sprites run amok as the King and Queen of the Faeries settle a spat, wreaking havoc among the humans caught up in their machinations.

Building on the success of their nationally and internationally critically acclaimed adaptation of Macbeth in 2022/3, Flabbergast once again deploy their visceral, naughty, fantastical and boundary-breaking style to create a highly visual piece that combines with a mellifluous acoustic environment, to create an utterly captivating performance.

With their unique aesthetic that bridges the disciplines of puppetry, clown, circus, dance, choral music and classical text, Flabbergast's production transports the dreams and nightmares of the fairy world off the page and into a captivating theatrical spectacle, beautiful and ridiculous by turns.

Enlisting the talents of renowned folk musician Nick Hart to help weave traditional English songs into the production, Flabbergast's A Midsummer Night's Dream is a richly textured, musical ensemble show. Exploring jealousy, reason and transformation, this expressive, extraordinary production imagines new worlds forged from the timeless story of love's difficulty, all the while delighting audiences with a circus of irreverent clowns.

Combining a respectful approach to the text and a creative focus on storytelling, Flabbergast's A Midsummer Night's Dream makes Shakespeare's most hallucinogenic play accessible to all, young or old – whether it's their first experience of Shakespeare or their hundredth.

ABOUT FLABBERGAST THEATRE

Formed in 2010, Flabbergast was conceived to make exciting theatre rooted in physicality and devising with a belief that all theatre should be vital, engaging and accessible.

The company is committed to exploration of all theatrical styles adding to its excellent reputation in puppetry, physical comedy, and physical theatre and exploring other expressions and pedagogy such as Butoh, Grotowski, Lecoq and Mask.

In devising, Flabbergast considers that its creatives are its greatest resource and as such endeavour to create theatre through an extensive and collaborative research and development process using performers from many disciplines including acting, dance, clowning, circus arts and puppetry.

Furthermore, the company is committed to the development and creative growth of its ensemble, both within the context of Flabbergast Theatre but also as artists in their own right.

Flabbergast's previous, critically acclaimed productions include: Macbeth, a highly-critically acclaimed, visceral take on the Scottish play, The Swell Mob, an award-winning dark, sinister immersive 2018 experience, Tatterdemalion, a hilarious, absurd and often magical show, which juxtaposed themes of loneliness and belonging with joy and exhilaration, and puppetry's Balkan bunraku bad boys: Boris & Sergey, a high-octane, bittersweet, hyphenated epic adventure in puppetry.