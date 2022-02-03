Figs In Wigs Bring LITTLE WIMMIN To WOW - Women Of The World London 2022 Festival Ahead of a UK Tour

Figs in Wigs will reprise their live art, feminist adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women - Little Wimmin as part of WOW - Women of the World - London 2022 Festival prior to a UK tour. Running at the Southbank Centre from 11-13 March, the London edition of the WOW is the world's biggest, most comprehensive festival celebrating women, girls and non-binary people.

The show will open to press at WOW and will then travel to Cambridge (19 and 20 April), Liverpool (28 and 29 April), Lancaster (5 May) and Bristol (7 and 8th June).

Wild, irreverent and hilariously absurd, the irrepressible cast of five women transform the novel into a darkly funny, surreal experience with their distinctive punky and playful perspective.

Little Wimmin dismantles the traditional canon, poking fun at theatre and the classics as the Figs use the story as their very own trojan horse, turning it on its head before dismantling it entirely and mutating it into an unrecognisable cartoon catastrophe that talks of climate change, astrology and the infinite nature of the universe. P.S. Beth dies.

Figs in Wigs are Alice Roots, Rachel Gammon, Rachel Porter, Sarah Moore and Suzanna Hurst.

The show was originally co-commissioned by HOME Manchester and by Cambridge Junction through Stobbs New Ideas Fund and funded by Arts Council England. Its creation was also supported by the artsdepot Creation Space Bursary, Battersea Arts Centre, Pleasance Theatre, New Diorama, Metal Southend and Queen Mary University of London. It most recently enjoyed huge success with performances at Battersea Arts Centre's Grand Hall, HOME Manchester and Pleasance Theatre (London) which were critically acclaimed and revered by audiences so the collective are delighted to bring the show back to the stage.

The running time is approx. 2 hours including an interval. Age guidance 12+

Tour Dates

13th March

WOW Festival London, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre

https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/literature-poetry/little-wimmin?eventId=896471

19th & 20th April

Cambridge Junction

www.junction.co.uk

28th & 29th April

Unity Liverpool

www.unitytheatreliverpool.co.uk

5th May

Lancaster Arts

www.lancasterarts.org

7th & 8th June

Bristol Old Vic

www.bristololdvic.org.uk